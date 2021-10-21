CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LaVine scores 34 points, Bulls beat Pistons 94-88 in opener

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 15 of his 34 points in the third quarter, leading the Chicago Bulls to a...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Sixers Trade Features Zach LaVine To Philadelphia

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons look to be moving in the right direction when it comes to mending at least a working relationship. Things will likely never be the same, as no one can take back what has been said, but they can work toward being cordial so that they can focus on the court.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Zach Lavine
Chicago Tribune

4-0 Chicago Bulls aren’t about to celebrate being the Eastern Conference’s only unbeaten team: ‘It don’t mean nothing. ... We can’t carry this record like it’s some sort of badge of honor’

DeMar DeRozan returned to the city he helped turn into a basketball town and led the visiting Chicago Bulls to a 111-108 win over the Toronto Raptors. DeRozan scored 26 points, including eight in the final 4½ minutes, to prevent the Bulls from blowing a game they led by 20 points in the third quarter. “You live for those moments, honestly,” DeRozan said. “I get up for those moments. I love ...
NBA
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons fade late against Chicago Bulls in opener, 94-88

The Detroit Pistons began their 2021-22 season with energy. But despite leading by nine points during the first half, they couldn't close against an Eastern Conference playoff favorites. The Pistons fell to the Chicago Bulls at Little Caesars Arena, 94-88. The tide turned in the Bulls' favor toward the end...
NBA
Blog a Bull

Bulls vs. Pistons final score: Chicago guts out ugly 94-88 win to open 2021-22 season

It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win and the Bulls’ 94-88 victory over the Pistons to open the 2021-22 season has them over .500 for the first time since March 2, 2017. After all the talk about the Bulls boasting a potentially explosive offense while struggling on defense, it was that much-maligned defense that came up big as the offense outside of Zach LaVine couldn’t get much going. Going up against a limited Pistons team without No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham certainly helped matters for the defense, which did get taken advantage of down low at times, but their aggressiveness and activity made life difficult on Detroit. Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso continued to wreak havoc on that end after killing it in the preseason, and Patrick Williams got a key stop on Jerami Grant late to seal the game. The Bulls held the Pistons to 40.0% shooting, 6-of-28 shooting from 3 and turned 17 turnovers into 22 points.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Zach LaVine Makes Bold Declaration About Bulls After Opener

With how many thrilling games occurred on the docket Wednesday night, the game between the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons got lost in the shuffle. With the No. 1 overall pick from the 2021 NBA Draft, Cade Cunningham, sidelined by an injury, there were even fewer eyes drawn to the game.
NBA
chatsports.com

Pistons come up short in season opener 94-88 against Bulls

Detroit — Even if the Pistons don’t end up being a playoff team this season, they look like they’ll be fun to watch, and play hard in most games. Against the Chicago Bulls — who, by most accounts, will be a tough playoff-level team — the Pistons made a statement and stayed close throughout the regular-season opener.
NBA
bleachernation.com

The Season-Opener Has Arrived, Pistons Notes, LaVine Sounds Ready, and Other Bulls Bullets

Have you ever been hoisted into the air on a fluffy cloud away from all the world’s troubles and gross smells? Me neither, but I came pretty damn close last night!. The return of the NBA on Tuesday night was pure bliss. I couldn’t help but have a goofy smile on my face as I sunk into my couch and watched two perfectly picked marquee matchups open the season. To be sure, I’m leaps and bounds more excited to see the Chicago Bulls tip-off their campaign against the Detroit Pistons tonight, but excitement also comes with a bit of anxiety. So I’m actually rather pleased I got to pre-game tonight’s affair with a night of hoops where I had no dog in the race. Relaxing stuff.
NBA
Chicago Bulls
Detroit Pistons
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chicago Bulls player grades from opening night win over Pistons

The Chicago Bulls pulled off a nail-biting victory on opening night against the Detroit Pistons, 94-88. This wasn’t the offensive onslaught that the Bulls showed during their undefeated preseason schedule but the stout defense remained as they got stop after stop down the stretch to hold off the Pistons on the road. The outside noise looking down upon the individual defense of certain Bulls players sure was quiet tonight.
NBA
Detroit News

Pistons plan to do better job disrupting Zach LaVine's rhythm in rematch with Bulls

Detroit — It’s Take 2 against the Bulls. In a scheduling anomaly, the Pistons are opening the regular season with consecutive games against the same opponent. They took the Bulls down to the final minute in Wednesday’s opener at home, and they’ll try to turn things around in their first road game of the season.
NBA
Detroit Free Press

Avoidable mistakes cost Detroit Pistons during 94-88 loss to Chicago Bulls

The Detroit Pistons opened their 2021-22 season with a game reminiscent of last season. They played energetic defense and exchanged blows with the Chicago Bulls, a team that's well-positioned to make the playoffs in a tough Eastern Conference. Like last year, the Pistons were doomed by mistakes brought by youth,...
NBA
NBC Chicago

Zach LaVine Caps Bulls' Perfect Preseason With 31 Point Outing

Observations: LaVine erupts as Bulls finish off 4-0 preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls wrapped preseason play with a 118-105 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at the United Center on Friday. While still the exhibition stage, the Bulls finished the preseason a perfect 4-0, and with...
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

How LaVine displayed all-around growth in Bulls' opener

DETROIT — Acquire Lonzo Ball for $80 million. Add a four-time All-Star in DeMar DeRozan for $85 million. Build on the win-now mentality that began with March’s acquisition of Nikola Vučević. But make no mistake: The Chicago Bulls are still Zach LaVine’s team. That’s not to say Wednesday’s season-opening 94-88...
NBA
Kansas City Star

LaVine scores 32, DeRozan 26 as Bulls pound Pelicans 128-112

Zach LaVine needed some time to get going. Once he did, there was no stopping him. Then again, he wasn't the only Bulls player making big contributions. He had plenty of help from DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and pretty much everyone else who stepped on the court for Chicago. LaVine...
NBA

