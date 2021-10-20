CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worth Watching: Remembering Robin Williams, ‘Chicago Fire’ Hits 200, ‘Four Hours’ Relives the Capitol Siege, Bees Buzz in ‘Nature’

 8 days ago

Few comedians had the range and combustible creative energy as Robin Williams, the subject of a documentary profile that illustrates the “spark of madness” that fueled his stand-up comedy while hinting at a darker side of substance abuse and depression. Interviews include Good Morning, Vietnam director Barry Levinson, fellow comics including...

TVOvermind

Let’s Talk About the Robin Williams Biopic

Initially, the feeling that many people have toward the late Robin Williams would make it nearly impossible to actually want to see anyone take on his appearance, even for a biopic. But one thing that Jamie Costa has managed to do, with an initial look, is to get people on board with the idea of showing the life of arguably one of the absolute best comedians to have ever taken to the stage and screen. The very idea of having someone portray him has the ability to upset a lot of people, but when given time to really think about it, this would be hypocritical, to say the least since some of the greatest performers in the world have been given biopics that might not have been entirely factual but were still considered to be great representations of those that they were portraying. The comical genius of Williams makes it tough to believe that anyone could possibly take on such a project and create a reason for people to embrace their attempt. But it would appear that Costa has managed to tap into something that has allowed him to channel Williams in a way that few possibly could.
CELEBRITIES
Raleigh News & Observer

What to Watch Wednesday: ABC special on the life of comedian Robin Williams

Superstar: Robin Williams (10 p.m., ABC) - This ABC News series returns with a profile of Robin Williams, one of the world’s most inventive and beloved comedians. The new episode recounts Williams’ life through his own voice, describing “the spark of madness” which defined his life. From his early days in the San Francisco Bay Area comedy scene to his meteoric rise on “Mork & Mindy,” the one-hour special explores the experiences that made Williams into a one-of-a-kind talent and reveals what gave voice to the characters in his mind. It also chronicles the creative force driving critically-acclaimed films like “Good Will Hunting” and “Dead Poets Society,” as well as fan favorites such as “Aladdin.” The special also explores his personal struggles, including substance abuse and depression, and his battle with Lewy Body Dementia before his tragic death in 2014. In addition to archival interviews with Williams, the special will have interviews with famous comedians and actors who knew and admired him, including Margaret Cho, Howie Mandel, Lewis Black, Jimmie Walker, Paula Poundstone, Gina Hecht and Pauly Shore, as well as director Barry Levinson. If you miss the program on Wednesday, it canbe viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
CELEBRITIES
prrecordgazette.com

Watch the uncanny Robin Williams impersonation that has fans calling for a biopic

It’s been seven years since Robin Williams died, but you could be forgiven for thinking you’d seen — and especially heard — a ghost in a new video on YouTube. Actor, comedian and impressionist Jamie Costa this week uploaded a video to his YouTube channel entitled ROBIN Test Footage Scene. Set in 1982, the five-minute clip shows Costa as Williams in his dressing room, preparing to shoot a scene in the TV show Mork & Mindy, then in its fourth and final season.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Truth About Robin Williams' Daughter, Zelda

While so much is known about the late actor and comedian Robin Williams, perhaps a lesser known fact about him is that he was a huge fan of "The Legend of Zelda," the hit Nintendo game series. In fact, Williams was such a big fan of the franchise that he named his daughter after its title character. Furthermore, Robin and Zelda Williams both appeared in a series of commercials in the early 2010s promoting the series' latest titles at the time: "Skyward Sword," "Ocarina of Time 3D," and "Four Swords."
VIDEO GAMES
Robin Williams
Lewis Black
Michael Keaton
Kaitlyn Dever
Barry Levinson
Margaret Cho
Kaitlyn
Complex

Kevin Smith Says Harvey Weinstein Pulled ‘Good Will Hunting’ From Theaters Early to Pay Robin Williams Less

Kevin Smith joined the Daily Beast to discuss his new book, Kevin Smith’s Secret Stash, his relationship with Stan Lee, coming up with the name “Bennifer,” and more. During the conversation, Smith talked about an excerpt in the book where he claims that Harvey Weinstein pulled Good Will Hunting from theaters early to spite Robin Williams and mess up his deal on the back end.
MOVIES
Twinfinite

Robin Williams Wanted to Play Lupin in Harry Potter

To celebrate the upcoming 20th-anniversary of the start of the Harry Potter film franchise, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone Chris Columbus recently sat down with Total Films to talk about plenty of behind-the-scenes info about the film. One such juicy piece of information revolves around legendary comedian Robin Williams wanting to play a role in the franchise.
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 6 Online

Watch Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 6 online via TV Fanatic with over 2 options to watch the Chicago Fire S10E6 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon and NBC. NBC Watch Now. Episode Details. On Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 6, a major security breach in...
CHICAGO, IL
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Chris Laundrie Killed Brian? New Shocking Theory Explores Hair-Raising Event Happened Between Father-Son

A new theory about how Chris Laundrie probably killed his son, Brian Laundrie, took over the spotlight recently. Since the search for Brian Laundrie began, the fugitive's parents - Chris and Roberta - obviously never showed a sign of worry or concern over their son's whereabouts. They also never joined the search operation nor held their own quest to find Gabby Petito's missing fiancé.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY
Us Weekly

Ron Perlman Settles Divorce, Ordered to Pay Ex-Wife Opal Stone Perlman $12,500 a Month After 38-Years of Marriage

Putting it to bed. Ron Perlman and Opal Stone Perlman have settled their divorce nearly two years after the actor filed, Us Weekly can confirm. The Sons of Anarchy alum, 71, has been ordered to pay his ex-wife $12,500 a month in perpetuity, according to court documents obtained by Us on Tuesday, October 26. The only way Ron can stop paying the 70-year-old jewelry designer is if she gets remarried or dies.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlene shares devastating news as she recovers from final operation

Princess Charlene of Monaco shared some heartbreaking news as she continues to recover from an operation in South Africa. The 43-year-old royal revealed on Instagram that her beloved pet dog had suddenly passed away. Sharing a photo of herself and her pup taken last Christmas, Charlene wrote: "My little Angel died last night, she was run over. I will miss you so much, Rest In Peace [broken heart emoji]."
WORLD

