NFL

Matthew Stafford Asked If Detroit Lions Did Enough to Support Him

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 5 days ago
One of the first questions Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was asked about his old team was a narrative that has been floating around regarding if the Lions failed to support him with enough talent.

In 12 seasons in Detroit, Stafford did not ever really have a franchise running back to shoulder some of the burden off of him.

Although he played with Hall of Fame wideout Calvin Johnson throughout the majority of his career, it oftentimes appeared the team could not surround him with enough talent in order to win multiple playoff games.

"I know when I was in Detroit, everybody was doing everything we could to make the team as good as we could, myself included," Stafford said on Wednesday. "I'm in a new place now. I'm here in L.A., lucky to be surrounded by the people I'm surrounded with, no doubt."

While in Detroit, Stafford and the team recorded a 74-90-1 record.

Unfortunately, the team never won the NFC North and only appeared in three postseason games, losing all three wild-card contests.

Stafford commented further, "I'm just trying to make the most of my opportunities and win as many games as I possibly can. Appreciate my time in Detroit. Appreciate all the players I played with, all the coaches that coached me and everybody else on our team, but I don't spend too much time thinking about it or reading that narrative, to be honest with you."

