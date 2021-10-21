CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian Cargo Craft Undocks from Station to Switch Ports

By Mark Garcia
NASA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe uncrewed Russian Progress 78 spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station’s Poisk module at 7:42 p.m. EDT today and will arrive at the station’s Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module for redocking tomorrow. Progress 78 will back...

blogs.nasa.gov

NASA

Upgrading the Space Station’s Cold Atom Lab With Mixed Reality

NASA’s Cold Atom Lab is a first-of-its-kind physics laboratory operating in Earth orbit. About the size of a mini-fridge, it hosts multiple experiments that explore the fundamental nature of atoms by cooling them down to nearly absolute zero (the coldest temperature matter can reach). The ultracold atoms provide a window into the quantum realm, where matter exhibits strange behaviors that underpin many modern technologies.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

Station Gets Ready for Russian Cargo and SpaceX Crew Missions

The seven-member Expedition 66 crew is getting ready for a Russian cargo mission and the arrival and departure of two commercial crews over the next several days. Nevertheless, a host of advanced space research is ongoing today aboard the International Space Station keeping the orbital residents busy and focused. Russia’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 Astronauts Arrive at Florida Spaceport

The astronauts who will soon launch to the International Space Station as part of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission arrived today, Oct. 26, at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to undergo final preparations before launch. NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, along with ESA (European Space...
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

Bezos' Blue Origin announces plans for private space station

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin on Monday announced it wants to launch a space station that will house up to 10 people in the second half of the decade, as the race to commercialize the cosmos heats up. "Orbital Reef," described in a press statement as a mixed-use business park in space that will support microgravity research and manufacturing, is a joint venture with commercial space company Sierra Space and has the support of Boeing and Arizona State University. "For over sixty years, NASA and other space agencies have developed orbital space flight and space habitation, setting us up for commercial business to take off in this decade," said Blue Origin executive Brent Sherwood. "We will expand access, lower the cost, and provide all the services and amenities needed to normalize space flight."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

Science, Spacewalk Preps Ahead of Cargo and Crew Missions

Life science and spacewalk preparations are just part of the busy schedule aboard the International Space Station today. The seven-member Expedition 66 crew is also gearing up for a Russian cargo mission and a commercial crew swap taking place over the next two weeks. NASA Flight Engineer Megan McArthur joined...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

Crew Dragon Arrives at Launch Complex for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 Mission

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft that will carry NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, as well as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer to the International Space Station is now at Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A in Florida. The capsule, named Endurance by the crew, arrived at the launch complex on Oct. 24 after making the short journey from its nearby processing facility at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

Lucy Spacecraft Healthy as NASA Continues Solar Array Assessments

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft successfully transitioned to cruise mode Oct. 20, which is the standard configuration for flight. The following day, the instrument pointing platform was deployed after temporarily being postponed earlier in the week. Both events were normal and raised no concerns. The spacecraft remains stable, power positive, with all other subsystems working, with the exception of one solar array.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

Crew Stepping Up Upcoming Cargo Mission and Crew Swap Preps

The Expedition 66 crew will have a restful weekend before stepping up preparations next week for an intense period of Russian resupply ship and SpaceX Crew Dragon vehicle activities. However, the International Space Station residents are wrapping up the work week with a host of maintenance activities. NASA Flight Engineers...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Legit Reviews

Russian Progress 78 Cargo Ship Will Swap Docking Locations

An uncrewed Russian cargo ship currently docked at the ISS, called Progress 78, will soon begin the process of changing docking locations at the ISS. The station changing began on October 20, and NASA said it would take a little more than a day for the spacecraft to reach its new docking location.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

Crew Studies Space Physics and Ergonomics Before Cargo Craft Redocks

Five Expedition 66 crew members spent Thursday studying a variety of space phenomena while working on spacesuits and continuing the upkeep of the International Space Station. Two cosmonauts, in the meantime, will be monitoring the late night redocking of a Russian resupply ship. NASA Flight Engineers Shane Kimbrough and Megan...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

Introducing the Webb Blog

This is it! It is less than two months until the Webb telescope finally launches, and we couldn’t be more excited. Webb is NASA’s next flagship observatory and a technological marvel, more than twenty years in the making. It has just arrived in Kourou, French Guiana – home to Europe’s Spaceport facility and our upcoming launch site. (More on that next week, including some amazing photos and video footage!)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

Lift Underway to Top Mega-Moon Rocket with Orion Spacecraft

Final stacking operations for NASA’s mega-Moon rocket are underway inside the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center as the Orion spacecraft is lifted onto the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for the Artemis I mission. Engineers and technicians with Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) and Jacobs attached the spacecraft to one of the five overhead cranes inside the building and began lifting it a little after midnight EDT.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

Crew Works Maintenance, Botany Before Resupply Ship Relocation

Life support, spacesuits and botany work filled Wednesday’s schedule for the Expedition 66 crew aboard the International Space Station. The orbital residents are also gearing up for a Russian resupply ship backing away from the station tonight and switching docking ports just over a day later. Astronauts Megan McArthur of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

ISS Daily Summary Report – 10/20/2021

Plant Habitat-04: A crewmember removed plant litter (detritus) from the growth chamber and photographed the plants/peppers. Numerous healthy peppers have been reported and the crew has been watching the plants with interest. Microgravity Growth of New Mexico Hatch Green Chile as a Technical Display of Advanced Plant Habitat’s Capabilities (Plant Habitat-04) demonstrates using the Advanced Plant Habitat (APH) by growing peppers in space for the first time. An excellent source of Vitamin C, peppers are more difficult to cultivate than many possible space crops because they take longer to germinate, grow, and develop fruit. The investigation includes microbial analysis to improve understanding of plant-microbe interactions in space and assessment of flavor and texture, which vary based on the growth environment and care such as amount of watering.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spacecoastdaily.com

Russian Actress and Director Return from International Space Station Aboard Soyuz MS-18 Spacecraft

(NASA) – Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy of Roscosmos and Russian actress Yulia Peresild and Russian producer-director Klim Shipenko landed on Earth at 12:35 a.m. EDT Sunday, October 17 in Kazakhstan, southeast of the remote town of Dzhezkazgan. The trio departed the International Space Station in their Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft at...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
newschain

Russian filmmakers head for Earth from space station

A Soyuz space capsule carrying a cosmonaut and two Russian filmmakers separated from the International Space Station and was headed back to Earth on Sunday. The separation took place on schedule in the early hours of Sunday morning BST, with Oleg Novitskiy, Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko aboard for a descent of about three-and-a-half hours.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

‘Roving With Perseverance’: NASA Mars Rover and Helicopter Models on Tour

While NASA’s Perseverance rover and Ingenuity Mars Helicopter are hard at work exploring Mars hundreds of millions of miles from Earth, their “twin” models will be visiting museums as part of the “Roving With Perseverance” roadshow. As big as a car, with its camera “head” rising high, Perseverance’s six-wheeled lookalike towers over most visitors, while Ingenuity’s double highlights just how small the history-making rotorcraft is. The tour begins in October at venues on the East and West Coasts, then works its way inland.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

