Food & Drinks

Fall in Love with TeaTime Giveaway

teatimemagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you adore afternoon tea and autumn, then we have the perfect giveaway for you! Enter for a chance to...

www.teatimemagazine.com

Comments / 0

robconews.com

Franklin Falls in Love With Fall Fun

FRANKLIN - Fall is always a great time of year in Texas. Cotton farms start plowing their fields and small tufts of cotton line the highways and byways. Homecoming events bring the community together to enjoy each other’s company and root for the home team. Pumpkin patches, haunted houses and trick or treating become everyday events as the weather turns cooler and the nights get longer. Franklin…
FRANKLIN, TX
Total Food Service

Fall In Love With New Autumn Beverages

Autumn is officially here. Wacky as it may feel with Covid-19 restrictions and concerns still lingering, the new season heralds a time for exploring and embracing new things. The kids are back in school (many of us will lift a glass to that!), and for those who are Jewish, it is even a whole new year.
FOOD & DRINKS
CSUB Runner

Fall in Love with Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch

Get in the fall mood by taking a visit to the newly reopened Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch. I visited the pumpkin patch on October 4th, opening day, to have a chat with the owner, Nancy Banducci. Nancy spoke about how the pumpkin patch first started with her husband about 30 years ago; it was something as small as a couple of pumpkins in their front yard. “As the customers kept coming and it got bigger and bigger, he said let’s move back here,” Nancy said as she mentioned how her and her husband eventually created the larger pumpkin patch, which is family and friend operated.
LIFESTYLE
ABC Action News

Skincare Tips to FALL in Love With

Fall has arrived, and it’s time to think about preparing our skin for the colder months. Body care can be even more challenging when the season's transitions, so it’s important to follow guidance from board-certified dermatologists to make sure our body care routine helps combat dry skin during this time. Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Elyse M. Love shares body care tips to help prepare for Fall weather.
SKIN CARE
thecamarilloacorn.com

Pollen in love this fall

OH, HONEY—Bees collect pollen from a purple heart plant at Camarillo City Hall on Oct. 20. See Page 10 for a story about the city’s drought-tolerant garden and its new high-tech upgrade.
CAMARILLO, CA
visitdetroit.com

Fall in love with Fall in metro Detroit

Fall is here and the metro Detroit region couldn’t be more excited! Each county is blanketed in trees, turning colors and providing atmosphere you can’t find anywhere else. From Halloween and Dia de los Muertos to pumpkin patches and corn mazes, there’s non-stop fun for people of all ages. This...
POLITICS
thesamohi.com

“Fall” in love with food

Autumn is hands down the greatest out of all four of the seasons – especially when it comes to food. As the temperatures cool down, you begin to look forward to cups of hot tea in the morning, bowls of savory soup in the evening and baked goods fresh out of the oven. There’s a certain romance in autumn that no other season has when it comes to its seasonal delights.
FOOD & DRINKS
teatimemagazine.com

TeaTime 15: Notable Tea Accoutrements

Text by Lorna Reeves • Photography by John O’Hagan. While teapots and cups and saucers are, for many people, the stars of the table at teatime, the right equipage to achieve a successful infusion time after time is, arguably, even more important. Whatever your preference for taking tea, this assemblage of accoutrements in an array of sizes, as well as functions, is sure to please. The tools in this collection range from equipment to make sure your water is at the correct temperature according to the type of tea you’re preparing, to things that will enable you to more accurately steep it.
FOOD & DRINKS
heatworld

The best bum-sculpting TikTok leggings to fall in love with

If TikTok isn't responsible for the meals you cook, the moisturiser you use and the leggings you wear - you're doing something wrong. TikTok is THE place for inspo on just about everything, and those viral leggings singlehandedly saw us through our 'athleisure but make it cute' phase in the last year.
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

Baileys Hot Chocolate Bombs are here for Christmas

'Tis the season for Baileys! But we're not just talking about any old bottle of Baileys, we're talking about Baileys latest innovation... hot chocolate bombs. Yep! That's a Baileys milk chocolate shell filled with mini marshmallows ready for you to pour over with some hot milk, and stir to the hot chocolate Heavens.
FOOD & DRINKS
arcamax.com

Three-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

From the Fine Folks at Southern Living Magazine a feature on things you should refrigerate (but probably aren’t) popped into my inbox. I found it very interesting. Even as a food writer I was failing at some of these. What I’ll do first up is give you their comments. Then...
RECIPES
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Furever Friends: Fall in love with a feline for only $5

The Humane Society of Central Oregon wants you to fall in love with a feline. This month the adoption fee on all cats age 6 months or older is only $5. The adoption fee includes spay or neuter, vaccination, microchip, ID tag, a health exam, and more!. Willie is one...
PETS
seattlechannel.org

Fall'n in love with autumn in Seattle

Fall is in the air, and the red, orange, and yellow foliage is on full display. Enjoy the season's burst of colors with this look at tree-lined Beacon Avenue in South Seattle. Video by Ian Devier.
SEATTLE, WA
WSVN-TV

Miami spa’s newest treatments will make pumpkin lovers fall in love

MIAMI (WSVN) - From pumpkin coffee to pumpkin pies, I love the fall flavors. But, if I can’t eat my favorite fall foods, I guess the next best thing might be having them rubbed and scrubbed all over my body. Fall in love with Exhale Spa’s newest treatments. Ava Hennessey...
MIAMI, FL

