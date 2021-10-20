Fall in Love with TeaTime Giveaway

Text by Lorna Reeves • Photography by John O’Hagan. While teapots and cups and saucers are, for many people, the stars of the table at teatime, the right equipage to achieve a successful infusion time after time is, arguably, even more important. Whatever your preference for taking tea, this assemblage of accoutrements in an array of sizes, as well as functions, is sure to please. The tools in this collection range from equipment to make sure your water is at the correct temperature according to the type of tea you’re preparing, to things that will enable you to more accurately steep it.

