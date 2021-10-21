CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRAINS-Wheat hits two-week high on global supply concerns

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

CANBERRA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Thursday to their highest level in two weeks as concerns over global supplies underpinned the market. * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.3% at $7.51-3/4 a bushel by 0105 GMT, near the session high...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

TABLE-Malaysia's Oct 1-25 palm oil exports fall 8.5% m/m -AmSpec Agri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Oct. 1-25 fell 8.46% to 1,201,422 tonnes from 1,312,449 tonnes shipped during Sept. 1-25, according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia on Monday. Here is the breakdown of the AmSpec Agri Malaysia palm export figures for Oct 1-25 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Oct 1 - 25 Sept 1 - 25 Crude palm oil 305,330 289,498 RBD palm oil 70,060 79,630 RBD palm olein 356,801 430,645 RBD palm stearin 76,425 104,505 Crude palm kernel oil 16,750 32,253 Palm fatty acid distillate 58,405 45,610 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % September 1,628,168 +409,002 +33.55 August 1,219,166 -208,831 -14.6 July 1,426,617 -119,163 -7.7 June 1,545,780 +122,676 +8.6 May 1,423,104 +22,380 +1.6 April 1,400,724 +123,469 +9.67 March 1,277,255 +276,401 +27.62 February 1,000,854 -88,848 -8.15 January 1,089,702 -619,382 -36.2 December 1,709,084 +288,981 +20.35 November 1,420,103 -281,333 -16.5 October 1,701,436 +70,421 +4.3 September 1,631,015 +154,660 +10.5 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu)
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy futures rise as harvest slows; wheat strong

CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose to their highest in more than three weeks after heavy rains across broad swaths of the U.S. Midwest stalled harvests, traders said. The harvest slowdowns also supported the soybean market. "Even if we get a break in the rains for one...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Indian mills need to export more sugar without subsidy -official

MUMBAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - India's mills need to export 6 to 7 million tonnes of sugar without government incentives in 2021/22 to bring down inventories and ensure domestic prices remain firm despite surplus production, a government official said. Sugar exports by the world's second biggest producer could cap global...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans firm but close below session peak

CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed slightly higher on Tuesday, supported by signs of good overseas demand for U.S. supplies, traders said. * Strength in the cash market also was a factor as heavy rains across the Midwest have slowed harvest and left some dealers short of soybeans to crush or ship to exporters at the Gulf. * But prices closed below their highs on a round of profit taking. * Private exporters reported the sale of 199,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 125,730 tonnes of soybeans to Mexico for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * Soymeal and soyoil futures both closed in negative territory. * The benchmark CBOT November soybeans futures contract closed 3/4 cent higher at $12.38 a bushel. * CBOT December soyoil was off 0.83 cent at 62.31 cents per lb and CBOT December soymeal dipped 30 cents to $326.90 a ton. * The December soymeal contract found technical support at its 20-day moving average. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-ADM profit more than doubles on strong crush margins, vegoil demand

(Adds segment details, background, adds bylines) Oct 26 (Reuters) - Global grain trader Archer-Daniels-Midland Co said on Tuesday its third-quarter profit more than doubled, as strong oilseed crushing margins and rising vegetable oil demand boosted its core agricultural services and oilseeds unit. The Chicago-based U.S. grains merchant is anticipating the...
AGRICULTURE
marketpulse.com

Oil rises, gold flirts with 1800

Oil prices rose on Friday as Jerome Powell signalled that supply chain disruptions and the “transitory” inflation will be us for quite some time yet. Brent crude rose 1.10% to USD 85.70, and WTI leapt by 1.95% to USD 84.15 a barrel, taking out resistance at USD 84.00 a barrel. With the Saudi Arabia Energy Minister signalling over the weekend that OPEC+ will remain cautious on production increases, both Brent crude and WTI have tracked higher in Asia from the get-go. News that the US Democrats are close to a final spending package, along with sharp jumps in natural gas and coal this morning, are also boosting oil’s positive outlook. Brent crude has risen by 0.60% through resistance at USD 86.00 to USD 86.20 a barrel. WTI has risen by 0.50% to USD 84.55 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Wheat falls from two-month high; soybeans, corn edge lower

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell slightly on Tuesday after hitting a two-month high in the previous session on the back of strong demand and tightening world supplies. Soybeans and corn edged lower. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) eased 0.6% at...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures fall on profit taking

CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Tuesday, with traders locking in profits after the MGEX spring wheat contract surged to its highest level since June 2011. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract gave up its gains after hitting technical resistance at the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat futures closed down 7-1/4 cents at $7.52-1/4 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery was off 3 cents at $7.74-3/4 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat dropped 5-3/4 cents to $10.21-1/4 a bushel. * MGEX spring wheat had traded as high as $10.47. * Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, has strategic wheat reserves sufficient for six months of consumption, the cabinet said. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)
CHICAGO, IL
WWL-AMFM

Business: Oil trades at $84 a barrel

The nation’s economists are slightly less optimistic about growth prospects over the next year, noting a number of threats ranging from inflation to lingering disruptions from COVID and snarled supply chains. 66% of economists
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Brent Oil Rises Above $85 as Saudi Arabia Vows Caution on Supply

(Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced above $85 a barrel after Saudi Arabia said that the OPEC+ alliance should maintain its cautious approach to managing global crude supplies given the threat to demand still posed by the pandemic. Global benchmark Brent added 0.3%, building on a run of seven consecutive weekly gains,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle flat for the session, but Brent crude edges higher

Oil futures ended on a mixed note Monday, with U.S. prices settling unchanged for the session, easing back after touching intraday highs above $85 a barrel, the highest in about seven years. Global benchmark Brent crude posted a slight gain on the back of ongoing concerns over tight global oil supplies. "This oil market will remain tight and that should mean a headline or two away from $90 oil," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery settled flat at $83.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December Brent crude edged up by 46 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $85.99.
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China sells 88.5% of wheat offered at state reserves auction

BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - China sold 891,938 tonnes of wheat, or 88.5% of the total on offer, in the first auction of state reserves since the new harvest, the National Grain Trade Center said on Monday. The grain was sold at an average price of 2,366 yuan ($371) per...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 7-10 cents, corn up 1-3 cents, soy up 7-10 cents

CHICAGO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 7 to 10 cents per bushel * Prices led higher by strong global demand and worries about the global availability of high-protein wheat, traders said. * KC hard red winter wheat futures touched their highest price since 2014, while MGEX spring wheat futures reached levels not seen since 2012. * Most-active CBOT wheat overnight reached its highest price since Aug. 16 at $7.67. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded up 8 cents at $7.64 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat rose 6 cents to $7.80, and MGEX December spring wheat gained 10 cents to $10.23. * Russian wheat export prices rose last week. CORN - Up 1 to 3 cents per bushel * Gains in U.S. wheat futures and crude oil are supportive to CBOT corn, traders said. There is also a lack of harvest pressure on the corn market because of rainfall across the U.S. Midwest, they said. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) is set to issue a weekly update on corn and soy harvest progress. * Most-active CBOT corn overnight reached its highest price since Oct. 6 at $5.42 a bushel. * December corn last traded up 2 cents at $5.40 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 7 to 10 cents per bushel * Strength in vegetable oil and energy markets, along with the lack of U.S. harvest pressure, help boost CBOT soybeans, traders said. * Most-active CBOT soybean futures recovered overnight after setting a one-week low at $12.16 a bushel. * November soybeans were last up 10 cents at $12.30-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting Tom Polansek; editing by Barbara Lewis)
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

FTSE nudges higher after commodity firms make strong gains

The FTSE 100 rose to once again close in on pre-pandemic levels after a strong day for commodity firms.Nevertheless, gains in London were relatively modest as traders sat on their hands ahead of Wednesday’s Budget and showed little response to early announcements such as an increase to the National Living Wage.London’s top flight closed 18.27 points, or 0.25%, higher at 7,222.82 on Monday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a fairly solid start to the week for markets in Europe although the Cac40 is lagging behind, while the FTSE 100 briefly hit a new...
STOCKS
Vox

Why supply chain chaos and inflation could last into 2022

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said on Friday that Americans should be prepared for the global supply chain to remain in crisis through 2022 — and that the central bank is preparing to deal with the attendant challenges for the US economy. Speaking at a Bank for International Settlements-South African...
BUSINESS
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Wheat Markets Surge to New Highs

With no real news impacting the markets, all three wheat markets took off to the upside; both KC and Minneapolis scored new contract highs. Minneapolis December wheat eclipsed $10 for the first time since 2012 as U.S. and world stocks tighten. Soybeans were the weak leg of the grain and soybean complex, with November again challenging the low $12 support area.
AGRICULTURE

