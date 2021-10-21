GRAINS-Wheat hits two-week high on global supply concerns

CHICAGO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 7 to 10 cents per bushel * Prices led higher by strong global demand and worries about the global availability of high-protein wheat, traders said. * KC hard red winter wheat futures touched their highest price since 2014, while MGEX spring wheat futures reached levels not seen since 2012. * Most-active CBOT wheat overnight reached its highest price since Aug. 16 at $7.67. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded up 8 cents at $7.64 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat rose 6 cents to $7.80, and MGEX December spring wheat gained 10 cents to $10.23. * Russian wheat export prices rose last week. CORN - Up 1 to 3 cents per bushel * Gains in U.S. wheat futures and crude oil are supportive to CBOT corn, traders said. There is also a lack of harvest pressure on the corn market because of rainfall across the U.S. Midwest, they said. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) is set to issue a weekly update on corn and soy harvest progress. * Most-active CBOT corn overnight reached its highest price since Oct. 6 at $5.42 a bushel. * December corn last traded up 2 cents at $5.40 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 7 to 10 cents per bushel * Strength in vegetable oil and energy markets, along with the lack of U.S. harvest pressure, help boost CBOT soybeans, traders said. * Most-active CBOT soybean futures recovered overnight after setting a one-week low at $12.16 a bushel. * November soybeans were last up 10 cents at $12.30-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting Tom Polansek; editing by Barbara Lewis)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO