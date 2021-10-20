Sectional play starts for local football teams

The regular season has ended and now the real season begins.

The Boone County high schools all open up sectional play at home on Friday, and hope to extend their seasons for another week.

Lebanon was the only county winner last week, edging county rival Western Boone 12-7. Zionsville lost a double overtime heartbreaker to Fishers.

Beech Grove (3-6) at Lebanon (6-3)

Lebanon hosts Beech Grove on Friday night.

The Tigers have won six-straight games to close the regular season, while Beech Grove lost its final two and three of the last four.

Lebanon comes into the game averaging 25.7 points a game, and allowing 17.2 – which is the 10th best defensive mark in 4A.

Beech Grove is scoring 26.2 a game, but allowing 27.1.

Neither team is ranked in the polls, but Lebanon is 15th in Class 4A and No. 81 overall in the Sagarin, while Beech Grove is 33 and 150 respectively. Sagarin predicts a 31-21 Lebanon win.

The two teams have met only once before, in the 2016 sectional, where Lebanon won a 62-48 shootout.

Quarterback Landon Fouts is 95 of 163 for 1,346 yards for Lebanon, throwing 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Running back Trevor Winkles has 172 carries for 814 yards and seven scores, with Brayton Bowen adding 51 carries for 327 yards and seven scores.

Kaden Lark had 22 catches for 289 yards and four touchdowns for the Tigers. Jaheem Joseph had 14 catches for 313 yards and two scores, with Hunter Crew having 27 carries for 288 yards and two scores.

Gage Miller leads the defense with 68 tackles, with Nick Finney having 61 tackles and a team-best four sacks. Drew Terrill has 51 tackles for a defense that has forced 17 turnovers.

For Beech Grove, quarterback Adonis Adams is 101 of 217 for 1,528 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Damon Thompkins had 202 carries for 1114 yards and 12 scores.

Steven Edmonds has 23 catches for 456 yards and five scores, with Aedan Crawley having 20 catches for 279 yards and Eric Freeman has 12 catches for 243 yards and five scores.

The winner will face the winner of Roncalli and Western.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Crawfordsville (1-8) at Western Boone (5-4)

After three-straight 2A state titles, Western Boone moves up a class this year due to the success factor rule.

They start post-season play with a familiar foe – conference opponent Crawfordsville.

The Stars lost to Lebanon last week, while Crawfordsville broke a 19-game losing streak – beating Frankfort.

Western Boone comes into the game scoring 38.8 points a game, and allowing 14.0 – which is 45th best in the state. Crawfordsville is scoring 10.0 points a game and allowing 37.7.

The Stars are ranked 13th in the Coaches Poll. In the Sagarin Ratings, Western Boone is 18th in the class and 89th overall. Crawfordsville is 52nd in Class 3A and 251st overall. Sagarin predicts a 42-10 WeBo win.

Over the past 35 years, Western Boone holds a 24-12 advantage in the series, including a 49-6 win earlier this year.

Western Boone quarterback Elliott Young is 66 of 106 for 1,151 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has added 204 yards rushing and seven scores.

Trevor Weakley leads the rushers, carrying the ball 101 times for 559 yards and six scores.

Garrett Morton leads the receivers with 17 catches for 500 yards and seven scores. Casey Baird has 19 catches for 311 yards.

Defensively, Cannon Brunes has 79 tackles, 18.5 for a loss and 5.5 sacks. Ryan Taylor has 70 tackles and Weakley has 62 tackles. Jake Johnson leads the defense with three interceptions.

For Crawfordsville, Jaden Patton is 53 of 103 for 372 yards and four interceptions.

Ezekiel Cardenas has 43 carries for 273 yards and Kaigen Fields has 136 yards on 50 carries.

Ethan McLemore leads the receivers, with 21 catches for 223 yards.

Evan Chaney leads the defense with 69 tackles. Cardenas has 42 tackles and Ethan Powell has 40 tackles.

The winner faces the winner of Guerin Catholic and Hamilton Heights.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

McCutcheon (1-7) at Zionsville (4-5)

The Eagles start their quest for a third-straight sectional title at home on Friday, facing McCutcheon.

The Eagles lost in double overtime to Fishers last Friday, while McCutcheon lost to Marion.

Zionsville comes into the game scoring 27.5 points a game, and allowing 29.1. McCutcheon is scoring 14.9 points a game, and allowing 29.6.

The Eagles are ranked 12th in both polls. McCutcheon is unranked. In the Sagarin Ratings, Zionsville seventh in the class and 28th overall. McCutcheon is 33rd in the class and 177 overall. Sagarin predicts a 45-10 win for the Eagles.

Over the past 35 years, Zionsville holds a 12-5 advantage in the series. The Eagles won 35-6 in the 2015 sectional.

For the Eagles, quarterback Luke Murphy is 95 of 158 passing for 1,135 yards.

Colin Price has 170 carries for 1,151 yards. He has added 252 yards receiving.

Trey Firestone has 42 catches for 501 yards, with Julian Molife having 18 catches for 287 yards. Gunnar Hartwig has 74 catches for 254 yards.

Defensively, Otto Kyler has 78 tackles and Owen Rossell has 70 tackles.

For McCutcheon, Owen Smith is 34 of 66 for 500 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Brad Gagnon has 46 carries for 285 yards, and Logan Morsell has 44 carries for 170 yards.

Jadon Lawrence has 18 receptions for 301 yards and four touchdowns. Brody Fine has eight catches for 138 yards.

Defensively, Jaden Shackelford has 41 tackles and Connor Gertzen has 38 tackles.

The winner hosts Harrison next Friday.

Kick-off on Friday is scheduled for 7 p.m.