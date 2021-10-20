CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL, players agree to end 'race-norming' in $1B settlement

By MARYCLAIRE DALE Associated Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over...

