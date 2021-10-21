Tonight’s Top 3 at 7: Tom Petty’s Biggest Hits

"The first Tom Petty song I ever heard was You Got Lucky in about 1985. I was probably about 12 at the time; it would have been on the radio and early MTV. He had so many hits in the 80s, so I’ll always remember him from being a kid and as a teenager in the Valley in California. And then as I got a little older, I discovered just how good a song writer he really is. The greatest hits is the one I always go back to. You’ll always discover something.

