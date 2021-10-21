CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Tonight’s Top 3 at 7: Tom Petty’s Biggest Hits

By lmartino
963kklz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTune in tonight at 7 p.m. as we commemorate the birthday of Rock ‘n’ Roll...

963kklz.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Why I ❤️ Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, by Juliette Lewis

"The first Tom Petty song I ever heard was You Got Lucky in about 1985. I was probably about 12 at the time; it would have been on the radio and early MTV. He had so many hits in the 80s, so I’ll always remember him from being a kid and as a teenager in the Valley in California. And then as I got a little older, I discovered just how good a song writer he really is. The greatest hits is the one I always go back to. You’ll always discover something.
MUSIC
The Independent

Where the Wildflowers grow: The inside story of Tom Petty’s greatest album

Tom Petty released a lot of great albums over the course of his four-decade career as one of the great American songwriters, but none meant more to him than 1994’s Wildflowers. “Even on the last tour, if we played a song from Wildflowers he’d say: ‘That’s the best record we ever made’,” remembers Benmont Tench, keyboardist and founding member of Petty’s backing group The Heartbreakers. “And I appreciated that he said ‘we’.”Wildflowers is ostensibly a Petty solo record, although the majority of The Heartbreakers ended up playing on it anyway. It was recorded at a transitional time in his life;...
MUSIC
audacy.com

Breakdown: A look inside Tom Petty's 7 best lyrics of all time

The late Tom Petty would have turned 71 years old on October 20, 2021 making today as good of a day as any to cue up his music. As we honor the life and legacy of the iconic songwriter, revisit his vast contributions right now on Audacy’s Tom Petty Radio Exclusive Station where you’ll find his hits, deep cuts, cover songs, and music from numerous artists that he inspired.
MUSIC
NYS Music

Critically Acclaimed Tom Petty Documentary To Premiere on YouTube

Critically acclaimed Tom Petty documentary will premiere on YouTube on November 11, 2021 on Tom Petty’s channel. The feature-length documentary is titled Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers. The documentary will offer a unique look into the creative mastery and turbulent personal life of the legendary...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Petty
963kklz.com

Win Styx & Nancy Wilson Tickets

Tune in to 96.3 KKLZ at 4:10pm (10/18-10/22/2021) for your chance to win tickets to see STYX with NANCY WILSON of Heart in the Venetian Theater at Venetian Las Vegas during one of their residency shows January 28, 29, and February 2, 4 & 5, 2022!. Renegade" is a 1978...
LAS VEGAS, NV
musictimes.com

Snoop Dogg Heartbreak: Mom Beverly Tate's Cause of Death Tragic

Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly Tate has passed away at the age of 70. The rapper recently confirmed the tragic news on his Instagram account by posting a picture of him and Tate with the caption, "Thank u god for giving me an angel, for a mother, TWMA." The "Drop It...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved 'American Idol' Country Singer Gets Record Deal

He may not have become the next American Idol, but that doesn't mean Alex Miller isn't finding plenty of success. Just months after the Kentucky teen was eliminated from the ABC signing competition after he wouldn't stray from his country roots, Miller landed a record deal with Billy Jam Records!
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Welcomes Fat Trel Home After Prison Release

Fat Trel's legal issues have certainly played a role in why he hasn't released much music in the past few years. The rapper was convicted in 2020 for possession of a ghost gun -- a firearm that lacks serial numbers. The rapper was hit with a two-and-a-half-year sentence and was ultimately released from prison earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umg Recordings
kiss951.com

Luke Bryan Sings Elvis Classic To Katy Perry

Katy Perry is the guest host on Ellen today (10/25), and one of her guests is her co-worker from American Idol Luke Bryan, and according to a video on Ellen Tube, the friends have quite a conversation. At first, both Katy and Luke talk about their upcoming residences at Las...
MUSIC
Distractify

Rapper and Actor Bow Wow's Net Worth Is Not as Massive as Fans Might Think

Many on social media agree that Bow Wow, born Shad Moss, gets a lot of deserved hate online. From the infamous scandal that birthed the Bow Wow Challenge to his rather corny antics on social media, it’s easy to see why he’s always on the receiving end of jokes. Despite how most people may feel about the rapper, no one can deny that he’s an icon.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

How I discovered Lynyrd Skynyrd, by Al Kooper

I first came upon Lynyrd Skynyrd for the first time at a tough bar in downtown Atlanta. They were performing for a week and I was in town producing an album for somebody. Every night, we would frequent this club, as they treated us quite nicely there. The first night...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy