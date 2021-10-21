Moto G51 key specifications leaked, likely to launch in November

JLab’s upcoming addition considers the changes to current work settings with its unique features. JLab, leading audio company and number one true wireless brand in the US, today announces its first product in the Work Category, the GO Work headset. Designed as the company recognised that whether working from home, an office, or on the road, a quality headset is a must, it provides users with multipoint connectivity for devices and brings JLab’s signature accessibly priced innovation to a new category focused on productivity. Typical of JLab products, the GO Work is equipped with technology and features available for a very affordable price of £49.99/ €59.99/ $49.99 from Argos, and coming soon at other retailers in the UK and Ireland. BestBuy and Amazon stock in the USA.

