The New York Islanders start the season with a grueling road trip. The first home game of the season is Nov. 20 against the Calgary Flames, as the first 13 games are on the road to start the season. The start to the season is going to be tough both mentally and physically. And only adding to the difficulty of the beginning of the 2021-22 NHL season, the Islanders will be without starting goaltender Semyon Varlamov, who is currently day-to-day with an injury.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO