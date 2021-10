A stray dog showed up on our farm a few weeks ago. At first, he only came around at night, lurking in the shadows as we sat around the fire pit after supper. He was tri-colored and as tall and lanky as a colt. I did an internet search and discovered he was a Walker Coonhound. He was young and puppy-like, probably about a year old, and judging by his aversion to being touched, he had likely been living on his own for a long time. Was he lost? Or was he dumped in a field by some heartless person who couldn't be bothered with him?

ANIMALS ・ 13 DAYS AGO