Cold front to bring showers to the area Thursday

By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A rare October nor’easter arrived overnight in the Tri-State Area, with heavy rain and strong wind. Tuesday 10/26 Midnight to 6 a.m. — Coastal storm becomes more organized and produces widespread rainfall, some may be heavy at times. Flash floods will be possible during this period. 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Rain and periods of heavy rain continue to push through with flooding likely around the area. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Rain and localized heavy rain is still possible. Blustery conditions expected as wind ramps up around the area. 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. — Rain gradually winds downs, while the wind continues to ramp up around the area. Wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph will be possible across Long Island. Wednesday 10/27 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. — The last of the rain exits the area, but it remains blustery. Click here for the latest forecast. Flood safety tips, power outage links & more.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO