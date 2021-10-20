CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cold front to bring showers to the area Thursday

By Scott Sumner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOvernight, once again, will have a mainly starry sky as lows hold in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Thursday will start off sunny, but clouds will be on the increase ahead of a cold front. Any storms in the Ohio Valley will be weakening as they reach our forecast area,...

Cold front to bring storms, strong winds

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Major weather changes are coming for Houston as a powerful West Coast storm system nears Texas. Ahead of it, we’re warm, humid and cloudy with temps in the 80s today. On Wednesday morning, a cold front arrives bringing widespread storms, mainly between 8 a.m. and noon. Some rain totals may exceed one inch.
HOUSTON, TX
State
Maryland State
Storm Watch: Timeline Of Rare October Nor’easter Soaking Tri-State Area

By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A rare October nor’easter arrived overnight in the Tri-State Area, with heavy rain and strong wind. Tuesday 10/26 Midnight to 6 a.m. — Coastal storm becomes more organized and produces widespread rainfall, some may be heavy at times. Flash floods will be possible during this period. 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Rain and periods of heavy rain continue to push through with flooding likely around the area. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Rain and localized heavy rain is still possible. Blustery conditions expected as wind ramps up around the area. 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. — Rain gradually winds downs, while the wind continues to ramp up around the area. Wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph will be possible across Long Island. Wednesday 10/27 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. — The last of the rain exits the area, but it remains blustery. Click here for the latest forecast. Flood safety tips, power outage links & more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPDATE: Severe Weather Threat For North Texas Late Tuesday Night, Early Wednesday Morning

Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Severe weather is on tap for late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The main threats will be from high winds, large hail and possible isolated tornados. Tuesday is still looking dry but warm, windy and muggy with highs in the upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight is when the storms are expected to move through the area. We appear to still be on track with timing. Storms are expected to fire along the dryline in western counties around 12am and move through the metroplex around 3am-6am. Damaging winds (over 60 mph)...
TEXAS STATE
Pacific Cold Front to Bring Strong Thunderstorms Tuesday Night

SAN ANGELO – A strong line of thunderstorms is expected to develop west of the Concho Valley Tuesday night and move east bringing strong to severe storms with heavy rain, high winds, lightning and flooding.   According to meteorologists with the National Weather Service in San Angelo, the line of thunderstorms stretching north to south will develop west of the Concho Valley and Big Country between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday and then move east across the area.   The line of thunderstorms will precede a Pacific Cold Front and should extend from Haskell to Abilene to San Angelo to Sonora by 10…
SAN ANGELO, TX
Cold front to push through area Wednesday

A squall line moving through the region Wednesday afternoon will herald the return of fall — and bringer cooler temperatures with it. National Weather Service Lake Charles meteorologist Donald Jones said a cold front will follow the squall line — a group of storms arranged in a line — after it moves through the region.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Expect a warm and dry winter, Charlotte

Keep those cargo shorts out of the attic, cool kids. It’s shaping up to be another warm winter. What’s happening: La Niña’s back for a second straight year, creating a wave of warmer temperatures and drier air in the South, according to a new forecast by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Why it matters: […] The post Expect a warm and dry winter, Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Colorado Weather: Fall Storm Brings Rain, Snow, And Lots Of Wind!

DENVER (CBS4) – A piece of the “bomb cyclone” that recently slammed the West Coast will cross Colorado on Tuesday bringing needed moisture and also very gusty winds. The moisture will initially be limited to the Western Slope early on Tuesday before spreading east across the mountains by early afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the northwest and southwest mountains in Colorado through midnight Tuesday night. The advisory includes the mountains surrounding Steamboat Springs, Rabbit Ears Pass, Telluride, Lake City, and Wolf Creek Pass for at least 4 to 8 inches of snow. Some areas will get at least...
COLORADO STATE

