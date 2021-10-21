Letter to the Editor: Sutton is the best choice for Ward 3

Pursuant to Virginia Code § 15.2-1812, a public hearing will be held by the Board of Supervisors of Washington County, Virginia, on the proposed removal and relocation of the two Confederate War memorial monuments from the grounds of the Washington County, Virginia, Courthouse located at 191 E. Main Street, Abingdon, Virginia. The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heard in the Board of Supervisors Auditorium in the County Government Center at 1 Government Center Place; Abingdon, Virginia. After the public hearing, if the Board votes to remove the monuments, the Board shall, for a period of 30 days, offer the monuments for relocation and placement to any museum, historical society, government, or military battlefield. Individuals requiring physical or sensory accommodations or additional information, please call the Administrative Supervisor, Office of the County Administrator, (276) 525-1300, or (TTY/TDD) 1-800-828-1120. Citizens may submit comments by U.S. mail to 1 Government Center Place, Suite A; Abingdon, VA 24210, by email to https://www.washcova.com/contact-us/, by voicemail at 276-525-1300, or by placing written comments in the drop-box outside the second-floor entry to the Government Center. All comments received before 6 p.m. the day of the meeting will be presented to the Board during the meeting. A link for live-stream video of the meeting will be posted at the time of the meeting on the County website “Public Meetings” page.

