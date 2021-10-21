CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Letter to the Editor: Sutton is the best choice for Ward 3

 6 days ago

I am grateful that Michelle Sutton has stepped up to serve Ward 3 as our aldermen. Michelle not only has the energy and dedication it takes, but she brings great skillsets to the job that will enable her to serve our growing ward well...

Port Townsend Leader

Wennstrom is clear choice for city council | Letter to the editor

I’m writing in support of Libby Urner Wennstrom for city council. In looking at the two candidates’ backgrounds, it’s clear that Libby has vastly more successful background in demonstrating her ability to do the job of city council. Her deep successful experience in non-profits and management of large-scale events like...
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
Canton Repository

Letter to the Editor: Re-elect Matt Shaughnessy in Green Ward 4

I urge Green Ward 4 residents to vote to re-elect Matt Shaughnessy as our City Council Representative. I met Matt when he first campaigned for City Council. He was walking our neighborhood, talking with residents. He asked for my opinions and concerns and discussed them with me. This is a politician who listens to his constituents. He has helped with every issue I have raised. He got the city to take another look at flooding problems in our neighborhood.
GREEN, OH
Seacoast Online

Letter: Lisa Flynn is the best choice for Marshwood schools

As Nov. 2 approaches, it’s crucial we turn our eyes to our municipal elections. Citizen oversight of local government is the cornerstone of democracy in the United States. Your voice in the local education decision-making process matters, and it starts with school board elections. We entrust the governance of our schools to citizens elected by their communities. The pandemic and social issues have had a significant impact on our schools, and how we have successfully navigated it is attributed directly to the leadership in our district. In this election cycle, we cannot overlook school board elections because it matters who is making decisions for our students.
EDUCATION
MSNBC

Virginia’s GOP nominee for governor stokes fury over school curriculum

With just weeks remaining before Virginians cast their ballots for governor, GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin is trying to whip up conservative fury over school curricula to get himself elected. For the unaware, Youngkin is a wealthy businessman endorsed by Donald Trump who has been noncommittal on whether he believes President Joe Biden’s election victory last year was legitimate.
VIRGINIA STATE
Elections
The Independent

Anti-vaxx parents mock immunocompromised child speaking at school meeting

Parents reportedly jeered at an immunocompromised student after they spoke in favour of mask mandates at a school board meeting in Clovis, California, prompting the district to promise that changes will be made to ensure that everyone speaking at meetings feel safe. Buchanan High School senior Rami Zwebti was booed after they spoke during the meeting on Wednesday, The Fresno Bee reported. Zwebti identifies as non-binary, according to the outlet. “We sit here arguing about a piece of fabric that weighs 12 grams while millions of families lose their loved ones,” Zwebti said. “Set aside your pretentious arrogance and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rappahannock News

Letter: My father cares very deeply for the citizens of Rappahannock County

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. I am writing you concerning the upcoming election for the Board of Supervisors. I see that certain letters have been published, and certain articles are to be published, touching on the character of my father, David Konick, one of the candidates for the office.
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
Culpeper Star Exponent

Reaves, Russell compete for mayor of Culpeper

Family: Married (Sandra Reaves), one son (Frank Reaves III), one grand-daughter (Ashton Isabella Reaves), daughter-in-law (Caralena Gray-Reaves) Background: Law enforcement career with the Virginia Department of Corrections (retired), Culpeper County Sheriff’s Department and Town of Culpeper Police Department. Serve currently as a town councilman, have served on the Town Council since 2010. My entire career has been in service to my community and the people within it. Being able to live and serve in my hometown of Culpeper for my entire life has been a privilege and an honor.
CULPEPER, VA
Michigan Advance

Voting rights groups organize against GOP ballot measure at farmers markets, community events

As a controversial, Republican-led petition to restrict voting access has begun collecting signatures, groups opposing the “Secure MI Vote” initiative have ramped up efforts to rally people against signing the petition.  Opposition groups have even launched information campaigns to fight what voting rights advocate Nancy Wang called a “vehicle for perpetuating the Big Lie” that […] The post Voting rights groups organize against GOP ballot measure at farmers markets, community events appeared first on Michigan Advance.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
washcova.com

Proposed removal and relocation of the two Confederate War memorial monuments from the grounds of the Washington County, Virginia, Courthouse located at 191 E. Main Street, Abingdon, Virginia.

Pursuant to Virginia Code § 15.2-1812, a public hearing will be held by the Board of Supervisors of Washington County, Virginia, on the proposed removal and relocation of the two Confederate War memorial monuments from the grounds of the Washington County, Virginia, Courthouse located at 191 E. Main Street, Abingdon, Virginia. The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heard in the Board of Supervisors Auditorium in the County Government Center at 1 Government Center Place; Abingdon, Virginia. After the public hearing, if the Board votes to remove the monuments, the Board shall, for a period of 30 days, offer the monuments for relocation and placement to any museum, historical society, government, or military battlefield. Individuals requiring physical or sensory accommodations or additional information, please call the Administrative Supervisor, Office of the County Administrator, (276) 525-1300, or (TTY/TDD) 1-800-828-1120. Citizens may submit comments by U.S. mail to 1 Government Center Place, Suite A; Abingdon, VA 24210, by email to https://www.washcova.com/contact-us/, by voicemail at 276-525-1300, or by placing written comments in the drop-box outside the second-floor entry to the Government Center. All comments received before 6 p.m. the day of the meeting will be presented to the Board during the meeting. A link for live-stream video of the meeting will be posted at the time of the meeting on the County website “Public Meetings” page.
VIRGINIA STATE
broomfieldenterprise.com

Letters to the editor

Leslie not right for Broomfield. Vote for Quiachon. Ward 4 candidate Bruce Leslie may believe he can reinvent himself in Broomfield, but he can’t outrun his past. Leslie brags that his campaign is based on his “great leadership,” but his prior experience tells a different story. His history as a college administrator has been ripe with dysfunction and poor decisions.
BROOMFIELD, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Lisa Webster is my choice for school board

As a former member of the Summit School District Board of Education, I was fortunate to work with Lisa Webster in her first term as a member of the school board. I know her to be an outstanding, intelligent and energetic person who is dedicated to our community and its schools. She is a strong supporter of equity in education and an advocate for promoting new opportunities for students who have been traditionally underserved.
ELECTIONS
coloradohometownweekly.com

Letters to the editor

This bond proposal is outrageously large. It proposes to borrow $50 million with interest costs raising the total city debt to $90 million. This proposal increases city property tax by 5.45 mills, a 68% increase. A home valued at $750,000 would pay an additional $5,845 over 20 years. These increases...
LOUISVILLE, CO

