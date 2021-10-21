Caltrans program to offer money for highway litter removal

On Wednesday, Caltrans announced a new Clean California pilot program that will give Adopt-a-Highway volunteers up to $250 for picking up highway litter.

As part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s California Comeback Plan, Clean California is a $1.1 billion, multiyear clean-up effort to remove trash, create thousands of jobs and engage communities to transform roadsides into places of public pride, according to a news release from the agency.

“Clean California is all about restoring pride in public spaces and making a difference in our communities, and that goes hand in hand with volunteering,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin in the release. “Through Caltrans’ Adopt-a-Highway program, volunteers can pitch in to clean and beautify our roadsides, and we’re proud to offer an incentive for even more people to help Clean California.”

According to the release, volunteers can help create cleaner and more beautiful roadsides by removing litter, planting trees and flowers, clearing graffiti, and thinning overgrown vegetation, and also help prevent litter and other pollutants from entering state waterways through stormwater drains. Whether completed by an individual or group, Caltrans will award stipends up to $250 total per litter collection event for activities such as:

– $250 for each adopted highway segment.

– $62.50 for each ramp, or up to $250 for all four ramps.

– Up to $250 for clean-up activities at other locations, such as along bike paths or at park-and-ride facilities.

To receive a stipend, volunteers will be required to submit information that includes date, location, amount of trash collected, number of volunteers, hours worked and pictures after eligible clean-up activities. Adopt-A-Highway participants will be limited to one payment a month, according to the release.

Stipends will initially only be available to Adopt-a-Highway volunteers in certain counties such as Colusa, Glenn, and Yuba. The agency said it expects to expand the program statewide in the coming months.

Those interested in volunteering can visit CleanCA.com for more details and an online application or call 866-ADOPTAHWY (886-236-7824).