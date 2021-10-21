School brings American history to life

Twin Rivers Charter School teacher Natalie Moran, right, and Superintendent Karen Villalobos listen to a student’s speech during an American Revolution reenactment event Wednesday at the school in Yuba City. Diana Vasquez/Appeal-Democrat

Fifth graders at Twin Rivers Charter School in Yuba City brought the American Revolution to life on Wednesday as students dressed up and portrayed historical figures during a reenactment event.

“Today is just a great example of using projects to teach living history and for the students to really have a great grasp of all the people who were so important during the American Revolution,” said Karen Villalobos, superintendent and principal at Twin Rivers Charter School.

Two fifth-grade classrooms spent about five weeks learning about the history of the American Revolution. Teachers Natalie Moran and Jeremy Nieto created a list of historical individuals known on one side as patriots and the opposing side as loyalists from the American Revolution so students could choose who they would like to research.

After two weeks of research, students completed a board presentation of their character and a speech to present during the reenactment event. Parents helped students create their boards but most of the research was done by students, said Moran.

“This event really focuses on their public speaking skills, their research skills, and also learning about someone else other than themselves,” said Moran. “Students learn about our American history and how we became a country and what we did to become the United States.”

Parents, staff members, teachers and students from other classrooms went to the event, going from board presentation to board presentation hearing students perform their speeches as American historical figures.

“They are so in character that even when you walk up, they have the dialect, accent and they’ve memorized their speeches,” said Villalobos. “It’s amazing how much work has gone in behind the scenes. Our parents and teachers did such a great job in preparing the students for today. It truly has felt like a little bit of living history here.”

Fifth-grade student Olivia Micheli was sitting on a stool with the American flag on her legs as she presented herself as Betsy Ross.

“I’m Betsy Ross,” said Micheli. “I play the role of Betsy Ross, which is a character who didn’t fight or go undercover, but she did make the original American flag, which I thought was a big contributor to the American Revolution. She had the idea of five point stars instead of six. I thought it was cool how simple her life was, but how much she still did for the American Revolution.”

Another fifth-grade student, Ella Rhode, chose to portray Anna Strong, an American patriot spy and the only female in General George Washington’s Culper Spy Ring.

“I was Anna Smith Strong and the way that I communicated was hanging laundry on a clothesline to send silent messages,” said Rhode. “The reason that I picked this character was because I thought it was so interesting the way that she communicated and for example, if she put up a black coat, that meant that a British spy was in town. That was one of the ways that she would warn the other patriots. My favorite part about doing this project was probably learning about my character and getting to know what she did in the American Revolution.”