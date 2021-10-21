Area codes for local calls necessary starting Sunday

Because of the transition to a 988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline nationally, callers in certain area codes, such as 530, will need to use 10-digit dialing beginning Sunday for local non-mobile calls.

According to a news release from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the agency adopted rules to establish 988 as the new, nationwide, 3-digit phone number for Americans in crisis. The rules require phone service providers to direct all 988 calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by July 16, 2022. Because of this, certain parts of the country will need to transition to 10-digit dialing beginning Sunday, the release said.

For area codes like 530, anyone that wants to complete all local non-mobile calls will need to dial the area code plus the telephone number. This applies to all calls within area codes that are currently dialed with seven digits and have 988 as the first three digits, the release said.

This does not affect mobile callers as mobile calls already require 10-digit dialing.

Area codes directly affected by this in California include: 209, 530, 562, 626, 650, 707, 925, 949, and 951.

During the transition to 988, those who need help should continue to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (1-800-273-TALK) and through online chats at https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/. Veterans and service members may reach the Veterans Crisis Line by pressing 1 after dialing, chatting online at www.veteranscrisisline.net, or texting 838255.