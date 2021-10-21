CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle sends Pelosi, Schumer letter advocating for ‘paid leave’: ‘Fair, and equal, and right’

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeghan Markle has found another cause to advocate for. Since joining the royal family, the former actress has dedicated her time largely to charity and advocacy work and has now set her sights on paid leave for parents. The 40-year-old royal sent a note to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi,...

IBTimes

Meghan Markle Slammed For Using Title While Advocating For Paid Parental Leave

Some royal fans have called out Meghan Markle for using her title in the open letter she wrote pushing for paid parental leave for American parents. In the letter published by Paid Leave for All Wednesday, Markle asked Congress to support paid parental leave policies, insisting that paid leave for new parents "should be a national right, rather than a patchwork option."
romper.com

Meghan Markle Urges Congress To Put Families Before Politics With Paid Leave

Meghan Markle has urged Congress to put families before politics and pass a federal paid leave program. The Duchess of Sussex wrote to Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in her role as a mother of two to advocate for paid leave, noting no parent should be forced to choose between bringing home an income or caring for a child or loved one.
Fatherly

Meghan Markle Wrote an Emotional Letter Urging Congress to Pass Paid Leave

Duchess Meghan Markle is once again using her voice to campaign for more support for working mothers. The Duchess of Sussex wrote a letter to Congress urging them to take the necessary steps to ensure, for the first time ever, that a federal, paid parental leave plan becomes law. Right now, Congress is debating President Biden’s Build Back Better Plan — which includes some 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave for nearly all workers in the United States. It would be the first plan of its kind and, given how nearly all other wealthy nations offer some kind of paid leave, it would be long overdue.
Nancy Pelosi
Chuck Schumer
Prince Harry
Meghan Markle
Popculture

Meghan Markle Writes Passionate Letter to Congress About Big Political Issue

Meghan Markle is speaking out in support of an important cause. She wrote a letter to Congress, which was published on Wednesday, in which she urged them to support paid leave for all Americans, per Us Weekly. In her letter, Markle not only referenced her childhood, but she also spoke about taking time off following the births of her two children, Archie and Lilibet.
purewow.com

Meghan Markle Sends Powerful and Personal Letter to Congress: 'No Family Should Have to Choose...'

Meghan Markle is speaking out in a letter to Congress advocating for paid parental leave. On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex wrote an open letter to Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer. Published on Paid Leave for All, the message addressed the everyday struggles parents face when welcoming a new member into their family and how they often must choose between being a part of their child’s first few critical months or going back to work.
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle turns lobbyist: Duchess writes to US politicians saying paid leave for parents should be a 'national right' in America - and tells how she and Harry were 'overwhelmed' after birth of second child Lilibet

The Duchess of Sussex has made her most overtly political intervention yet, sending an open letter to two senior US figures on proposed parental and sick leave legislation. Meghan said she was writing to the Congress members not as an ‘elected official….[nor] a politician’ but as an ‘engaged citizen and a parent….and as a mom’.
AOL Corp

Meghan Markle pens emotional letter in support of paid leave: 'This is about putting families above politics'

Meghan Markle is showing her support for paid leave. In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, the Suits alum, who wrote as an "engaged citizen and a parent," called upon the lawmakers to help those achieve "the dream of stability" by giving them the opportunity to continue in the workforce by guaranteeing paid leave.
Grazia

Meghan Markle Is Right - Going From One Child To Two Is Overwhelming

Bravo, Meghan Markle, for saying what we all feel. In an open letter to American lawmakers this week, the Duchess of Sussex acknowledged that the birth of her second child, daughter, Lilibet, in June, had ramped up the intensity of parenting her young family with Prince Harry. She wrote: ‘Like...
US Magazine

Meghan Markle Says She and Prince Harry Were ‘Overwhelmed’ After Lili’s Birth in Plea for Paid Family Leave

Sharing her truth. Meghan Markle opened up about her experiences as a parent in an open letter about paid family leave — and she admitted it’s not always a piece of cake. “In June, my husband and I welcomed our second child,” the Duchess of Sussex, 40, wrote in the letter to U.S. Congress, published on Wednesday, October 20. “Like any parents, we were overjoyed. Like many parents, we were overwhelmed.”
