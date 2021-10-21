Meghan Markle sends Pelosi, Schumer letter advocating for ‘paid leave’: ‘Fair, and equal, and right’

Duchess Meghan Markle is once again using her voice to campaign for more support for working mothers. The Duchess of Sussex wrote a letter to Congress urging them to take the necessary steps to ensure, for the first time ever, that a federal, paid parental leave plan becomes law. Right now, Congress is debating President Biden’s Build Back Better Plan — which includes some 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave for nearly all workers in the United States. It would be the first plan of its kind and, given how nearly all other wealthy nations offer some kind of paid leave, it would be long overdue.

