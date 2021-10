On a chilly evening in St. Paul, Minnesota United and LAFC played to a 1-1 stalemate at Allianz Field Saturday evening. The contest featured two sides in pole position to earn an Audi 2021 Playoff spot, but a draw did neither team any favors on the night. Three points would have momentarily put the Loons in 4th in the West, positioned to earn a home playoff game, but a single point on the night has them in 6th for the time being. On the contrary, LAFC will continue to look up at the top-seven in the West, sitting in ninth. Three points could have seen the guests rise up the ranks to as high as sixth.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO