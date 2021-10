The Houston Astros are well-positioned to return to the World Series. However, if they get there, they’ll likely have to take care of business without their ace. Lance McCullers Jr., who has not pitched in the ALCS due to forearm discomfort, is still not throwing, according to manager Dusty Baker. That likely means he won’t be ready for the World Series if the Astros advance.

