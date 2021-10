Willie Snead's brief time with the Raiders has come to a close as the club released the veteran wide receiver on Tuesday, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Rosenhaus added that Snead "wasn't playing much and asked for the release" likely in hopes of finding a more stable role somewhere else in the league. Rosenhaus also expects there to be a market for the 29-year-old.

