Tis’ the season when film releases deemed to be “Oscar-worthy” land in movie theatres and garner public acclaim. The stakes are high for an actor to receive the Academy Award recognition. However, some actors might have a better shot of landing their name in the main categories in 2022, given that the pandemic has delayed the releases of the potential contenders for next year. This means that if an actor doesn’t make it for a performance in one project that came out this year, that same actor might have a second chance to win over the Academy with another project that came out on a relatively close release date.

MOVIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO