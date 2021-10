Following a one-year absence due to COVID-19, Haddonfield will again turn to late-year traditions to hold its annual Halloween parade. This year, the fun is set to begin at 6 p.m., where all who embrace the spirit of the season are invited to gather at the parade’s usual starting point of Kings Highway East and Chestnut Street (across from the Saxby’s on the corner).

