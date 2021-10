The New York Jets‘ offense has been abysmal at the start of games this season. Across the first five weeks, the Jets have 79 total yards in the first quarter of games. The Jets have only managed five first downs in the first quarter, with a minus-30 point differential. Zach Wilson has five first-quarter completions for 35 yards. They are the only team in the league yet to score any points in the first quarter.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO