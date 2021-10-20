CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Mick Shots: Always A Good Time For The Bye

Dallas Cowboys
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO, Texas – And after 91 days, from the start of training camp on July 20 through Monday, Oct. 18, and after 10 games, counting four preseason games and the first six of the 2021 season, things out here have come to a rest. Quiet on this Wednesday. No...

www.dallascowboys.com

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Overcomes Grief of Mother’s Cancer Death, Losing Brother to Suicide & Ankle Injury, Makes Triumphant Return to Football

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been through an extraordinary amount of tragedy. From the death of his mother and brother, to a potentially career-ending injury, Dak overcame it all and has now made his triumphant return to the football field. We don’t know what stage Dak’s mother’s colon cancer...
NFL
New York Post

Dak Prescott’s and Tyler Seguin’s girlfriends celebrate Cowboys win

There was a lot for Dak Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, to celebrate on Sunday. There was the Cowboys’ 44-20 win over the Giants a “five-year anniversary” with Tyler Seguin’s girlfriend, Kate Kirchof, and “victory shots” with her fellow WAGs. Buffett documented her reunion with pal Kirchof — who also resides...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s CeeDee Lamb News

CeeDee Lamb scored the game-winning touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys against the New England Patriots last week. The Cowboys topped the Patriots, 35-29, in overtime at Gillette Stadium last weekend. Dallas improved to 5-1 on the year with the win over New England. Lamb made sure to taunt the Patriots...
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Has Warning For Teams Playing The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have quickly proven that they have one of the best offenses in the NFL through the first three weeks of the 2021 season. With Dak Prescott back under center and a talented, deep group of skill players, the NFC East club is well positioned to keep pace in any shoot-out this year.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Jerry Jones
The Spun

CeeDee Lamb Reveals What He Told Dak Prescott After Game

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb played hero at Gillette Stadium against the New England Patriots yesterday. He caught a touchdown pass from Dak Prescott in overtime to seal the win and lift the team to 5-1. After the game, Lamb had a message for his quarterback. Speaking to the...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Dak Prescott Receives Critical Status Update Following Calf Injury

Just last weekend, Dak Prescott faced an injury scare after beating the New England Patriots in overtime. The Cowboys quarterback was favoring his calf, and he needed help to get back into the locker room. The following day, Prescott was diagnosed with a calf strain, and luckily for him, the Cowboys were heading into their bye week. This means that Prescott can rest this weekend, which will help him prepare for a potential comeback next weekend against the Vikings.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Cowboys#American Football#Nfc#The Arizona Cardinals
The Spun

Jerry Jones Admits Cowboys Were Eyeing Another Coach

The Dallas Cowboys hired former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy to lead their franchise heading into the 2020 season. While the 2020 season was a disappointment – thanks mostly to the injury to quarterback Dak Prescott – things are looking better in 2021. The Cowboys are off to a 2-1 start, with the loss coming on the road to the defending Super Bowl champions.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Ex Longhorn, Sign Ex Raiders 6-2 CB

FRISCO - Trevon Diggs is fine - in terms of performance and health. But the Dallas Cowboys are nevertheless making a roster move to help the secondary, signing former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson to the practice squad, a transaction announced by Johnson’s agent, Murphy McGuire of Octagon Football.
NFL
247Sports

Ezekiel Elliott: Jerry Jones says Dallas Cowboys RB being rewarded for offseason work

Through four games of the 2021 NFL season, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is looking like the player the franchise drafted him to be once again. Elliott has lost significant weight and is posting strong numbers out of the backfield once again. On his weekly 105.3 The Fan appearance on Tuesday, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said that there is, “no question,” Elliott is being rewarded for his work in the offseason.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasydata.com

Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 8

It's been a wildly inconsistent year for top-12 finishes for running backs and wide receivers, while the tight end landscape has been even more volatile. Now more than ever, it's important to scour league waiver wires to look for potential Flex options. At the very least, building enough roster depth entering the second half of the fantasy season is pivotal to earning a few wins and competing for the fantasy postseason. As we saw in a condensed slate that was missing several talented teams and players, Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond finished as the WR12 in full-PPR leagues, while Calvin Ridley scored a touchdown and still finished as just the WR29. As always, this goes to show that the combination of the opponent, game script, and playcalling vastly outweighs talent and past performances.
NFL
The Spun

Kellen Moore Reacts To What Tony Romo Said About Him

Tony Romo and Jim Nantz were at Gillette Stadium this past Sunday to cover the Dallas Cowboys‘ matchup against the New England Patriots. During CBS’ broadcast, Romo made an interesting comment about Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Romo, who was teammates with Moore for two seasons, believes the Cowboys’ offensive...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy