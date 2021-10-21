NYCFC's ThÃ³rarinsson scores in 90th for 1-1 tie with Atlanta

It wasn’t always pretty, but Atlanta United did the job in Toronto to emerge from the international break with a vital three points. It might be a good idea, however, to peruse the thesaurus for synonyms of words such as crucial, important, or key. Because the final five games of Atlanta’s 2021 Regular Season are only going to soar in stakes. The Eastern Conference is as clumped as ever and there’s a way for just about anyone to finish anywhere. The Five Stripes don’t get much time to reflect on the first away win of Gonzalo Pineda’s tenure and return to the familiar confines of Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a midweek matchup against New York City.

MLS ・ 7 DAYS AGO