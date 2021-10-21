CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Mueller scores to give Orlando City 1-1 tie with Montreal

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. -- Chris Mueller scored for the first time in nearly four months and Orlando City tied 1-1 with Montreal on Wednesday night. Orlando (12-8-10) is...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

FC Cincinnati loses 1-0 to visiting Orlando City SC

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - FC Cincinnati lost 1-0 to visiting Orlando City SC Saturday night in front of 22,488 fans at TQL Stadium. The lone goal was scored by Junior Urso on a long-distance strike in the 13th minute, with Ruan earning the assist. Video Assistant Referee (VAR) checked for a...
MLS
chatsports.com

Orlando City vs. FC Cincinnati: Final Score 1-0 as Urso’s Early Goal Stands Up for Lions

Junior Urso scored the game’s only goal and Pedro Gallese made three saves to keep a clean sheet as Orlando City beat FC Cincinnati 1-0 at TQL Stadium. The Lions (12-8-9, 45 points) are now unbeaten in three straight matches (2-0-1) and got a crucial three points against FC Cincinnati (4-17-8, 20 points), which lost its seventh consecutive game — and its fifth of those by a single goal.
MLS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Troubling Admission

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
NFL
click orlando

Watt scores early goal, Chicago Red Stars defeat Orlando 1-0

CHICAGO – The Chicago Red Stars defeated the Orlando Pride 1-0 on Wednesday. Kealia Watt scored a goal off of a corner kick in the sixth minute of the game. [TRENDING: William Shatner, 3 others to launch into space on Blue Origin rocket | Mother arrested after leaving toddler with stranger, police say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Mueller
Person
Djordje Mihailovic
Person
Rudy Camacho
fccincinnati.com

Orlando City SC Defeats FCC, 1-0

FC Cincinnati lost 1-0 to visiting Orlando City SC Saturday night in front of 22,488 fans at TQL Stadium. The lone goal was scored by Junior Urso on a long-distance strike in the 13th minute, with Ruan earning the assist. Video Assistant Referee (VAR) checked for a possible penalty in...
MLS
FraminghamSOURCE

Broncos & Bulldogs Battle To 1-1 Tie

FRAMINGHAM – The Keefe Technical girls soccer team battled to a 1-1 tie with Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School yesterday, October 14. Captain Abby Melo scored the lone Broncos goal assisted by Isabella Vasquez. The Broncos final game of the season is Tuesday, October 19 against Parker Charter at home...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montreal#The Philadelphia Union#Ap
USA Today

NYCFC's Thórarinsson scores in 90th for 1-1 tie with Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Gudmundur Thórarinsson scored on a free kick in the 90th minute, giving New York City FC a 1-1 tie with Atlanta United on Wednesday night. Thórarinsson's curled a left-footed shot up and over the wall past a diving Brad Guzan. It was the first goal for New...
MLS
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Columbus Crew tie with Nashville SC 1-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn — Columbus Crew's Lucas Zelarayán scored the lone goal for the team in a 1-1 tie against Nashville on Wednesday. Zelarayán scored at the 75-minute mark, but the lead didn't last for long. Nashville's Hany Mukhtar scored just two minutes later. Columbus was without their head coach, Caleb...
MLS
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham & Wellesley Battle To 1-1 Tie

WELLESLEY – The Framingham High boys varsity soccer team tied Wellesley 1-1 in a Bay State Conference matchup on Tuesday, October 19. Wellesley jumped out to an early lead on a service from the left side that eluded junior goalie Tyler Ingham, said Coach Jon Wood. The Flyers equalized late...
WELLESLEY, MA
yourvalley.net

Kotkaniemi scores in Montreal return, Hurricanes win 4-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored his first goal for Carolina in his return to Montreal, helping the Hurricanes beat the winless Canadiens 4-1 on Thursday night. The 21-year-old Kotkaniemi left the Canadiens for the Hurricanes over the summer after signing a $6.1 million offer sheet. The Finn was booed every time he touched the ice, let alone the puck.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
FraminghamSOURCE

Flyers & Raiders Battle To 1-1 Tie

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High and Wellesley High girls soccer teams battled to a 1-1 tie on Tuesday. October 20. Kasey Kopaz scored a header off a corner kick from Ali Jones to tie the game. The Flyers goal came about 10 minutes after the Raiders scored. The second half...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Janesville Gazette

Jozy Altidore scores last goal, Toronto FC ties Montreal 1-1

TORONTO (AP) — Substitute Jozy Altidore scored on a long-range free kick in stoppage time to give Toronto FC a 1-1 tie with Montreal on Saturday night. Altidore came on for Toronto (6-17-8) in the second half and beat goalkeeper James to the corner with a shot from well outside the penalty box.
MLS
News 4 Buffalo

Nichols and Canisius soccer ends in 1-1 tie

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On a rainy Thursday afternoon, Nichols and Canisius squared off in the final game of the regular season. Scoreless in the first half, Michael McHale brings it up the sideline and sends it towards the goal but that’s stuffed by John Scalisi. On the other end of the field, Ermyes Aman […]
BUFFALO, NY
University of Connecticut

Huskies, Friars Battle to 1-1 Tie

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The UConn women's soccer team (8-6-1, 4-3-1 BIG EAST) battled with Providence (8-5-3, 3-3-2) to a 1-1 tie Thursday evening. Kaitlyn Mahoney made a career-high 14 saves vs. the Friars. She made seven saves in the second half and three saves in the second overtime period to keep the game tied.
PROVIDENCE, RI
jerseysportingnews.com

NJ/NY Gotham FC Ties Kansas City 1-1, Delaying Playoff Berth

It was a frustrating night for NJ/NY Gotham FC. With a win, the club could have secured a spot in the postseason for the first time since the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) started in 2013. Instead, the team tied 1-1 against bottom of the table Kansas City. Friday night's...
FIFA
Austonia

Austin FC wins 2-1 over in-state rival Houston Dynamo

Austin FC defeated its fellow Texas MLS team, Houston Dynamo FC, 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Q2 Stadium, marking the club's eighth win of its inaugural season. It was an unusual match from a scoring perspective, more own goals—when the opposing team inadvertently scores on their own net—were scored than honest ones.
MLS
CBS Boston

Revolution Remain Hungry For Ultimate Goal After Claiming Supporters’ Shield

FOXBORO (CBS) — The road to the MLS Cup will go through New England, with the Revolution claiming the franchise’s first Supporters’ Shield over the weekend. It’s a hard-earned trophy for the 2021 Revs, now owners of a 21-4-7 record and 70 points for the season following a 2-2 draw in Orlando on Sunday night. The club needs just three more points over their final two regular season matches to set a new MLS single-season points record. The Supporters’ Shield is nice, and a new MLS record for points in a season would be pretty sweet, too. But those will not distract...
MLS
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
124K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy