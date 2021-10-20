CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland school shooter pleads guilty to murders, apologizes to families: ‘I am doing this for you’

By Rafael Olmeda - Sun Sentinel, Brittany Wallman - Sun Sentinel, Brooke Baitinger - Sun Sentinel
americanmilitarynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe families of the victims, as a rule, do not speak the gunman’s name. And when he finally addressed them in person Wednesday, the gunman did not even face them. Nikolas Cruz, the man who terrorized Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School just minutes before school let out on Valentine’s Day 2018,...

