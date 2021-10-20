Parkland school shooter pleads guilty to murders, apologizes to families: ‘I am doing this for you’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A northern Minnesota man pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually abusing a child over the course of six years. Kory Paul Lussier, 25, of Red Lake, pleaded guilty to one count of abusive sexual contact with a child, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota said. According to court documents, between August of 2014 and August of 2020, Lussier knowingly and repeatedly engaged in sexual contact with a girl between the ages of seven and 13 years old. Lussier’s sentencing date has yet to be set. More On WCCO.com: Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Before Fatal Shooting Has Deep Minnesota Ties You Can Always Get What You Want? Mick Jagger Has 2 Juicy (Jucy) Lucys Before Concert ‘It’s More Than The Machinery’: Farmers Come Together To Help Family In Need Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle In Rosemount

