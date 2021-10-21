CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Exterior Siding Buyer's Guide

HGTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're thinking of new siding, you're in for a treat — and a conundrum. Your choice will likely be a major upgrade in your home's appearance — that's the fun part. On the flip side, it's not an easy decision to make. There are lots of siding options, and each...

www.hgtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

5 basic design principles for creating a beautiful modern home – whatever your budget

Having a beautiful home has never felt more important than during the past 18 months when we’ve been forced to spend more time inside our own four walls – and you may have longed to transform yours into a beautiful modern living space.But if a lack of know-how or limited finances held you back, it’s not too late to get started. For design guru Matt Gibberd insists it can be easy to create a gorgeous home without spending a fortune, just by implementing five simple design principles.“If you ask me, a Palladian villa, for example, has the same sensibility as...
INTERIOR DESIGN
architectureartdesigns.com

From Roof to Facade: How to Bring Out the Best in Your Home’s Exteriors

Coming home to a beautiful home after a hard day of work should be a privilege that all of us get to enjoy. Many of us put a great deal of effort into making the insides of our homes look spectacular. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said when it comes to the exteriors of our homes. We believe that the outside features of a home deserve as much tender loving care as its interiors, which is why we’re here to give you our top 7 tips to bring out the best in your home’s exteriors. If you’re ready to transform your home into your personal mecca by improving its curb appeal, all you have to do is read on to find out more!
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

These 23 Elegant Desk Lamps Will Light Up Your Workspace

As we approach the end of the year, it’s time to take stock of our checklists and see what we still have left to accomplish before we ring in 2022. If you’ve been working from home and have been meaning to transform that home office into the one you’ve been dreaming about, now is as good a time as any to get going already. That’s right. It’s time to organize all of those looseleaf scraps, wash those 12 empty coffee mugs and purchase a new desk lamp to bring a little bit of light to your workspace. If you’ve been working...
ELECTRONICS
HGTV

How to Remove a Tile Floor

Follow these step-by-step instructions to remove an old bathroom tile floor. Removing floor tile can be a difficult and time-consuming project and the challenges often remain hidden until the project is underway. Depending on the construction, the tile may be attached to bare cement, a plywood or mason board underlayment or even affixed to a previously installed floor. Whatever lies beneath, removing a tile floor takes time, effort and care to leave the surface ready to accept whatever comes next.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wood Siding#Portland Cement#Lawsuits#Energy Star
Dirt

Can You Dig It? Groovy ’70s Time Capsule in Trousdale Estates Seeks Cool $12 Million

Click here to read the full article. Fancy yourself an aficionado of all things 1970s? Always been enamored with the era’s kitschy-chic architecture and décor — period details like wall-to-wall ochre carpet, a Roman-style soaking tub and cozy sunken living room spotlighted by a striking black marble and stacked-stone fireplace, for instance? Well, if you’ve got an extra $12 million burning a hole in your proverbial pocket, this nifty retro mansion in the tony Trousdale Estates neighborhood of Beverly Hills might be the ideal spot to put down stakes. Nestled on a just under a half-acre — and crescent-shaped to capture city...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
countryliving.com

Revealed: The items guests look at first when they enter your home

A new study from Confused.com has revealed the things guests notice most when they visit our homes. The research uses eye-tracking technology to pinpoint the areas of each room in the house that are the most eye-catching, and hold our gaze the longest. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the amount of time...
HOME & GARDEN
BHG

These 4 Decorating Mistakes Are Why Most Homes Don't Look Pulled Together, According to Interior Designers

These 4 Decorating Mistakes Are Why Most Homes Don't Look Pulled Together, According to In. While it's true that interior design is never really complete, it can also feel impossible to get started amidst our busy lives. Between school drop-offs, long hours at the office, or simply the fear of getting it wrong, there are so many reasons why decorating our homes doesn't top the priority list.
INTERIOR DESIGN
HGTV

How to Paint Over Wood Wall Paneling

In some instances, you may be able to remove the paneling and paint the walls directly. But often paneling was installed with both nails and adhesive, and you could damage your walls if you try to remove the paneling. Also, in some cases, the paneling was placed directly on the wall studs with nothing behind it. When you're ready to start painting, make sure that your paneling is made of solid wood. Some paneling actually consists of a vinyl print that simulates the look of wood. To check, sand a small area on the wall. Vinyl coatings come off quickly, revealing the pressboard underneath. If your walls have a vinyl or thin veneer finish, you'll need to take extra care when painting them.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
HGTV

10 Tips for Maintaining a Wood-Burning Fireplace

When bitter cold winter winds blow outside, nothing beats the warm crackle and glow of a wood fire in a fireplace inside. Maintaining your fireplace regularly will ensure that it operates in the safest, most efficient manner possible. Safety First. If improperly installed, operated, or maintained, wood-burning fireplaces are potential...
HOME & GARDEN
Outside Online

Runner-Up Review: The Packs That Almost Made Our 2022 Winter Buyer’s Guide

USWE Nordic 10 ($120) USWE built this entire pack around keeping water flowing. A mesh back panel funnels body heat into the area around the hydration bladder, while a heat-reflective liner locks it in to keep your fluid from freezing. In temperatures where we normally give up on bladders, we were drinking freely, which meant we stayed moving. The stretchy four-point harness system, which unites the shoulder straps at a single chest buckle, locked the pack to our body without constricting. It’s designed specifically for nordic skiing, so it didn’t quite make the cut in a pack line-up focused on big tours. But we found it worked well for any cold weather aerobic activity, like bike rides or hikes that don’t require loads of carrying capacity. —Ryan Stuart and Elizabeth Miller, pack test managers.
TRAVEL
HGTV

How to Clean Concrete Floors

Concrete is a sturdy material for indoor and outdoor floors. It’s durable, easy to clean and somewhat resistant but not impervious to stains. It’s porous and will soak up dirt, spills and harbor mildew. Tough as concrete is, it will need periodic scrubbing. Here’s how to clean concrete, both indoors and out.
HOME & GARDEN
HGTV

Guide to Different Carpet Types

If you’re looking to buy new carpet, you’re in good company. According to the trade journal “Floor Covering Weekly,” carpet accounts for more U.S. sales than all other flooring types combined. With good reason: It’s inexpensive, easy to install and comes in hundreds of colors, textures and styles. Plus, it’s...
INTERIOR DESIGN
HGTV

How to Use Drywall Anchors, Molly Bolts and Toggle Bolts

Hanging heavy objects requires some know-how and confidence. If you’ve ever attempted to hang something heavy without proper wall anchors, you might know how easy it is to accidentally damage drywall. By choosing the right anchors and bolts, you can rest assured that you got the job done right. Many...
LIFESTYLE
Sourcing Journal

Candiani Microfactory Rises in the Heart of Milan

The “greenest mill in the blue world” brings its technology one step closer to the end consumer in its latest retail endeavor. Candiani Denim recently opened Candiani Custom, an extension of its existing Milan-based boutique that includes a microfactory specializing in made-to-measure jeans produced and washed on-site. The one-of-a-kind experience is based on the five pillars of personalization, transparency, sustainability, technology and Made in Italy. The project involves several Italian supply chain partners including automatic fabric-cutter manufacturer FK Group, finishing technology firm Tonello, sewing machine manufacturer Sip Italy, textile chemical company Nearchimica, interlinings maker Cervo Tessile, trims manufacturers Cadica and Riri, and...
BUSINESS
itprotoday.com

Comparing AIOps Tools: A Report and Buyer’s Guide

By now, you’ve likely heard of AIOps. By leveraging AI and Machine Learning to automate or streamline IT operations, AIOps promises to unlock new levels of efficiency for IT teams. In turn, AIOps stands to play a pivotal role in helping IT organizations manage environments that are growing ever larger and more complex.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy