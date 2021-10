The Hastings Raiders girls' tennis team lost in the Team Section 3AA quarterfinals to the Park Wolfpack last Thursday, Oct. 7, 5-2. It was quite the upset for Hastings, which had earned the No. 2 seed in the section and a first-round bye. Park, the No. 7 seed, narrowly beat the No. 10 Rosemount Irish the round before. Earlier in the season, the Raiders beat their Highway 61 rivals by the same 5-2 score.

HASTINGS, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO