CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Manchester United 3-2 Atalanta: Cristiano Ronaldo completes stunning second-half comeback as Red Devils battle back from two-nil down to top Group F

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, they did it again. It is hardly unjust however to ask how a club that can bring on Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Paul Pogba's public criticism of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United's tactics 'doesn't sit well' with former club captain Rio Ferdinand, as he admits he 'wouldn't be happy' with French star after Leicester outburst

Rio Ferdinand admits he 'wouldn't be happy' with Paul Pogba and his recent public outburst had he been his team-mate. The Frenchman spoke candidly in a post-match interview after Manchester United's 4-2 defeat at Leicester City. Speaking to the BBC after their loss at the King Power Stadium - their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Paul Pogba
goal.com

'The first half put me off the second' - Scholes not happy with Manchester United despite thrilling Atalanta comeback

The Red Devils were once more forced to fight their way back into contention after falling behind, and one ex-star does not like what he saw. Former Manchester United star Paul Scholes was not impressed with his side's remarkable comeback victory in the Champions League against Atalanta, warning the Red Devils cannot afford a similar performance against their Premier League rivals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils#Atalanta
The Independent

Liverpool humiliation joins Manchester United’s heaviest Premier League defeats

Manchester United have crashed to an embarrassing 5-0 defeat to Liverpool to pile the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick at a shellshocked Old Trafford, with some home fans having already left before a miserable afternoon was made worse by the dismissal of half-time substitute Paul Pogba for a foul on Naby Keita.Here, the PA news agency charts eight other heavy losses United have suffered in the Premier League.Newcastle 5 Manchester United 0, October 20, 1996Philippe Albert’s stunning lob over Peter Schmeichel capped a thumping win as Kevin Keegan’s men gained some revenge having lost the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo 'asked fellow Manchester United stars whether they were ASHAMED during fiery half-time interval' with Atalanta 2-0 up... before going on to score match-winning goal

A furious Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly let loose during Manchester United's recent half-time interval against Atalanta and gave his new team-mates both barrels in a verbal tirade. United made a shock start to the Champions League home fixture and quickly found themselves 2-0 behind at Old Trafford, much to Ronaldo's fury.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Manchester United vs Atalanta: 3 things learned from Bruno-led comeback

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 82nd-minute header of a Luke Shaw cross completed a brilliant Manchester United comeback in a 3-2 win over Atalanta in UEFA Champions League action at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Bruno Fernandes set up second-half goals from Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire to set the stage after Atalanta’s Mario...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fires back at Cristiano Ronaldo haters after Atalanta winner

Cristiano Ronaldo once again saved Man United at the death on Wednesday in a thrilling 3-2 Champions League victory over Atalanta. The Portuguese international went on a bit of a cold spell in front of goal which drew some criticism, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer quickly came to Ronaldo’s defense after he completed the comeback for the Red Devils. Via Goal:
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Cristiano Ronaldo Blasted Man United Players With 'Stunning Hairdryer Treatment' At Half-Time Vs Atalanta

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly channelled his inner Sir Alex Ferguson and launched a ‘stunning hairdryer treatment’ on his Manchester United teammates over their first-half performance against Atalanta. Mario Pasalic stunned United in the 15th minute at Old Trafford on Wednesday before Merih Demiral put Atalanta 2-1 up in the Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Manchester United need time to adapt - Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo believes the Old Trafford side need time to adapt after an inconsistent start to the season. United are sixth in the Premier League and five points off leaders Chelsea after collecting just one point from their last three top-flight games. They host Liverpool on Sunday,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Diogo Jota explains how Liverpool thrashed Man United following ‘perfect’ start

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota identified his side’s “perfect start” as a key factor in their huge win over Manchester United on Sunday.Jurgen Klopp’s side went two goals up inside 13 minutes, with Jota turning home a superb low cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold.The visitors would then go on to net twice more before half-time before eventually running out 5-0 winners in one of the most remarkable results in Premier League history.And Jota believes it was that fast start that proved decisive in Liverpool setting them on their way to an inspired win.Speaking to the club website, he said: “It’s hard to...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy