St. Andrews Annual Cigar Dinner At Bourbon Street

PLANNING COMMITTEE … NAMI Four County is gearing up for its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser that will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 21 at the Buffalo Road Reception Hall (also known as the Bryan Knights of Columbus Hall), 1216 Buffalo Rd., Bryan. Planning committee members include the following NAMI members (from left): Pastor Ann Wasson, First Presbyterian Church, Defiance and NAMI board member; Katie Rakes, president of the NAMI Four County board of directors; Rob Spengler with Spangler Candy and committee chairperson; and Gary Arnos, dinner coordinator. For more information about NAMI Four County, please visit its website, www.namifourcounty.org.
