St. Andrews Annual Cigar Dinner At Bourbon Street

The in-laws have been hounding me and the bride to go out to eat with them for awhile and at some point you just can’t say no anymore. Well, this is one of them times as CraPaw and MeMaw invited us out for a bite. I was a little hesitant, but when I heard it was Boudreaux’s Louisiana Seafood & Steaks in St. Joseph and they were buying, well by George I put on a set of new Key overalls and turned on the tube to watch The Water Boy and some reruns of that old cajun cook Justin Wilson in preparation for that evening’s chow down.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 10 DAYS AGO