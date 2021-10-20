Astoria Homeowner’s Halloween Fundraiser For St. Jude

Members of the Crowley Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., recently participated in the St. Jude Walk/Run. With immediate past chapter president Latikka Magee-Charles serving as the team captain, the Crowley Alumnae Team was able to surpass its goal of $500 to make a donation of $800 to St. Jude. The St. Jude Walk/Run is one of Delta Sigma Theta’s National Charitable Partners. Members on hand for the check presentation included, front row from left, Cynthia Dominick, Magee-Charles, Sharon Rawls; middle row, Vicky Milson; back row, Dr. Michelle Calloway and Aisha Ali.
