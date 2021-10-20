Astoria Homeowner’s Halloween Fundraiser For St. Jude

Boise is a massive St. Jude supporter and is home to multiple fundraisers every year. We host a radio-thon on the air each year in December, last year raising nearly $100,000 in two days. St. Jude Children's Research hospital may be located in Memphis but the research, discoveries and breakthroughs save lives all over the country. St. Jude shares life saving findings with our local hospitals like St. Luke's and St. Alphonsus. Local events, auctions, raffles and fundraisers pop up all over the country for St. Jude and Boise is in on all the action.

BOISE, ID ・ 7 DAYS AGO