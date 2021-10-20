CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does Ngata go pro after this season?

 9 days ago

He’s probably been our most dependable player on offense and would be a big loss. Not sure where he projects though, especially after somewhat of a no show in 2020. Go pro? He has shown nothing imo that a pro team would be interested in. He certainly has been a bright...

Comments / 0

