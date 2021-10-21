1. This over the door cabinet is a lifesaver.

"Just shut up, surrender and follow the love", is something a friend said this week. I was so taken by the sentiment I took the liberty of writing it down and quoting it here. It is oft said that when we get out of our own way and allow life to be as it is, magic happens. As indeed it did with this spontaneous trip to the Jurassic Coast, which on arrival was just as beautific beneath the autumnal clouds and rain as it was in the surprisingly warm mid October sunshine. Did I plunge into the cold clear waters of Durdle Door on both occasions? Yes. Skin bitingly cold, gratitude for the moment, for the day and for this life kept me warm inside. I stayed at the delightfully cosy Bear hotel, soaked in the bath, ate dinner and later strolled the quiet streets of Wareham stopping at an old English pub for a nightcap of spiced rum. I didn't sleep well. The morning however presented me with sunshine, and a penchant for exploring the south coast. So that's what happened. Another swim at Durdle Door followed by walks over Sandbanks and then a drive through the New Forest, stopping.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO