Tanjuro Kamado had a bittersweet message for son Tanjiro in Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 3!. Fans have been waiting to see some new scenes in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 since the previous episode. After all, Episode 2 was actually the first 25 minutes of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie - Mugen Train. Interestingly, we got something different in the third episode and it had a lot to do with Tanjuro Kamado. The father of Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado returned in a new scene to share an important message to his children.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO