CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingfisher County, OK

State issues talked

Kingfisher Times and Free Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATE REPRESENTATIVE Mike Dobrinski (R-Dist. 59), center, was the guest speaker last...

www.kingfisherpress.net

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

White House doctor gets the chance to meet Pope Francis during Biden visit

Rome (CNN) — When President Joe Biden arrived at the Vatican on Friday to meet Pope Francis, he brought with him 10 of his closest advisers -- including his doctor. A spot in the official presidential delegation to visit the Vatican is always a highly sought position. Presidents typically bring along both policy aides and members of their team who are Catholic, for whom a meeting would bring deep personal meaning.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
County
Kingfisher County, OK
Kingfisher County, OK
Government
City
Kingfisher, OK
The Hill

Flight diverted after passenger accused of assaulting attendant

An American Airlines flight had to be diverted after a passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement American Airlines Flight 976, was flying from New York to Orange County, Calif., when it had to divert to Denver on Wednesday due to the alleged assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Kinzinger announces he won't seek reelection

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) announced Friday he will not seek reelection next year, marking an end to a 12-year House career that was capped off by vocal criticism of former President Trump. Kinzinger in a video announcing his retirement at the end of his term in January 2023 recalled his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State#Republican
NBC News

Biden wanted action on his agenda before jetting to Europe. Why progressives balked.

WASHINGTON — For President Joe Biden, there was no time left to waste in creating a sense of momentum for his domestic agenda. Biden raced this week to stitch together a $1.75 trillion revision of his "Build Back Better" plan, personally pressured House Democrats to vote for his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and addressed the nation on the merits of both measures just hours before he departed for a trip overseas.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Rapper Fetty Wap arrested in federal drug investigation

The FBI arrested rapper Fetty Wap in New York on Thursday in a federal drug investigation, a U.S. law enforcement source told CBS News. The rapper, whose legal name is William Junior Maxwell II, is expected to appear in court Friday morning. Maxwell was arrested at Citi Field, home of...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy