Bus bombs kill 14 in Syria capital; shells elsewhere kill 10

A cyberattack in Iran affected all of the Islamic Republic's 4,300 gas stations, a senior official said, as some still faced problems Wednesday. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack that began Tuesday, though it bore similarities to another months earlier that seemed to directly challenge Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the country’s economy buckles under American sanctions.Abolhassan Firouzabadi, the secretary of the Supreme Council of Cyberspace, linked the attack to another that targeted Iran's rail system in July, in comments reported by the state-run IRNA news agency. “There is a possibility that the attack, like...
