CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Bus bombs kill 14 in Syria capital; shells elsewhere kill 10

By ALBERT AJI, BASSEM MROUE - Associated Press
Trumann Democrat
 7 days ago

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Two bombs attached to a bus carrying Syrian troops exploded in Damascus during...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

IDF Warns Syrian Soldiers Against Cooperating with Hezbollah – Report

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) reportedly dropped leaflets over southern Syria on Monday warning Syrian Army soldiers to refrain from cooperating with Iranian-backed Shia and Hezbollah forces operating against Israel in the area, several sources reported. According to a copy of the leaflets seen by TPS, the IDF warned the...
MILITARY
AFP

Attacks kill 27 in Syria capital, rebel stronghold

A rare bombing of an army bus in Damascus and government shelling shortly after of a town in rebel-held northwest Syria killed at least 27 people Wednesday, in the deadliest flare-up in months. Around an hour after Wednesday's attack, Syrian army shelling struck the rebel-held town of Ariha in Idlib province.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Damascus#Shells#Syrian Troops#Ap
Daily Mail

ISIS second in command is captured: Iraqi forces detain Islamic State's finance chief who had $5million US bounty on his head

Iraq has captured the alleged finance chief and second in command of the Islamic State group, for whom the US had offered a $5 million bounty. Sami Jasim al-Jaburi, the suspected former deputy to the late IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was arrested 'in Turkey', according to a senior Iraqi military source cited by AFP news agency.
MIDDLE EAST
IBTimes

14 Killed In Rare Damascus Army Bus Bombing

A bomb attack on an army bus in Damascus killed 14 people Wednesday in the bloodiest such attack to strike the Syrian capital in four years, the SANA state news agency reported. There was no immediate claim for the bombing but moments later shelling by government forces killed eight people...
MIDDLE EAST
Stamford Advocate

Bomb hits police bus in SW Pakistan, killing 1, wounding 15

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A roadside bomb exploded near a police bus parked outside a university in southwest Pakistan on Monday, killing at least one officer and wounding 15 other people, mostly civilians, a provincial minister said. The attack happened outside Baluchistan University in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

US military says it killed al-Qaida leader in drone strike

The U.S. military says it killed a senior al-Qaida leader in an airstrike Friday in northwest Syria Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in a statement that Abdul Hamid al-Matar was killed by a drone strike. Rigsbee said the killing of al-Matar will disrupt al-Qaida's “ability to further plot and carry out global attacks threatening U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians." He said al-Qaida “uses Syria as a base for threats reaching into Syria, Iraq and beyond.”The drone strike came two days after a U.S. military outpost in southern Syria was hit by a coordinated attack that included drones and rockets. U.S. officials said no American troops stationed there were injured or killed.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Middle East
Foreign Policy

Israel Needs Weapons to Stop Iran’s Bomb

In Washington on Wednesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid warned that Israel was prepared to use military force to stop Iran from gaining nuclear weapons capability. “Iran has publicly stated it wants to wipe us out,” Lapid said. “We have no intention of letting this happen.” At the same press event, held to mark the one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between several Arab states and Israel, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was much more circumspect, saying merely that Iran wasn’t negotiating and that Washington is “prepared to turn to other options.”
MILITARY
Fox News

US military was tipped off about Iran-backed attack on troops in Syria, saving lives

EXCLUSIVE: The U.S. military was tipped off prior to an Iran-backed drone attack on a base in Syria housing American forces. Roughly 200 U.S. troops were evacuated by C-130 transport planes prior to the attack last week, while about two dozen remained at the small base, one military official told Fox News. While it was not clear what type of intelligence led to the tip, multiple officials say it saved lives.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Israel Attacks Southern Syria Region, Syrian State Media Says

(Reuters) -The Syrian government said Israel carried out an attack in southern Syria on Monday, state media reported, in a frontier zone where Israel has long been concerned about the presence of Iran-backed groups. The Israeli military declined to comment. A Syrian foreign ministry source said Israel had committed "a...
MILITARY
AFP

Israel holds largest-ever air force drill with UAE visit

Israel is holding its largest-ever air force exercise this week, joined by several Western countries and India, with the United Arab Emirates' air force chief set to inspect the drills.  Ibrahim Nasser Mohammed Al Alawi, commander of the United Arab Emirates air force, landed in Israel on Monday, the Israeli army said in a statement.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Possible cyberattack hits Iranian gas stations across nation

Gas stations across Iran on Tuesday suffered through a widespread outage of a government system managing fuel subsidies, stopping sales in an incident that one semiofficial news agency briefly referred to as a cyberattack. An Iranian state television account online shared images of long lines of cars waiting to fill up in Tehran. An Associated Press journalist also saw lines of cars at a Tehran gas station, with the pumps off and the station closed.State TV did not explain what the issue was, but said Oil Ministry officials were holding an “emergency meeting” to solve the technical problem.The semiofficial...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Iran says cyberattack affected every gas station in nation

A cyberattack in Iran affected all of the Islamic Republic's 4,300 gas stations, a senior official said, as some still faced problems Wednesday. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack that began Tuesday, though it bore similarities to another months earlier that seemed to directly challenge Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the country’s economy buckles under American sanctions.Abolhassan Firouzabadi, the secretary of the Supreme Council of Cyberspace, linked the attack to another that targeted Iran's rail system in July, in comments reported by the state-run IRNA news agency. “There is a possibility that the attack, like...
GAS PRICE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy