We are a nation that wants to be lied to. Our courts are also infested with liars; call them attorneys, witnesses or judges, they are liars. People will fight to the death to protect their lies. The entire January 6 insurrection was based on lies and the subsequent Senate impeachment trial was based on the big lie that Dems could not call witnesses. Some GOPers now claim that the January 6th insurrectionists were patriots trying to save the nation. Really, by hunting down Vice President Pence so that they could lynch him? The Dems deliberately prevented testimony from the insurrectionists that Trump had incited them in their violent treasonous attack on the Capitol.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO