CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Stanley Nelson: 'Journey down the ‘Prince of Rivers’'

hannapub.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the 19th century, some of the frontiersmen and pioneers wrote about their river journeys, many of them perilous, down the Mississippi in route to Natchez or New Orleans. Some tell of hardships, death and loss. Some describe the scenes they pass and the people they meet. Others are...

www.hannapub.com

Comments / 0

Related
hannapub.com

Stanley Nelson: ‘Blessed are the peacemakers’

In January 1848, Seargent S. Prentiss – a Maine native, who practiced law in Natchez and Vicksburg before relocating to New Orleans – was challenged to a duel by the grandson of Henry Clay, the revered orator and statesman from Kentucky. Clay served three terms as U.S. Speaker of the House yet failed in five separate bids to become President of the United States as a representative of the Whig Party.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hannapub.com

Stanley Nelson: 'Would he live to see Natchez?'

Seargent S. Prentiss, the famous lawyer and orator of the 19th century who hailed from Maine, was dying in 1850. He was only 47, but chronic cholera had taken its toll. He had grown to fame in Mississippi as a politician and A-listed attorney. He made and lost a fortune in Vicksburg before relocating to New Orleans to reach a larger clientele base and earn enough money to pay his debts and care for his family.
NATCHEZ, MS
therecord-online.com

Down River 9/30

Down River infrequently reads the editorials (“Our View” they call it) in the county seat daily and frequently does not agree with the content. But The Express editorial of last Saturday was on the money when it called on the state Senate to drop its probe of the 2020 election. Agreed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Monument to Black soldiers erected in Tennessee town that refused to take down Confederate statue

Hundreds of people showed up for the unveiling of a new statue honouring Black soldiers of the American civil war, installed across the street from a Confederate monument in a Tennessee town.Titled as “March to Freedom,” the new bronze statue unveiled on Saturday at Franklin’s public square tells the story of the 1860 war, the horrors of slavery, and honours the Black people who participated in the struggle to end it.The statue shows a soldier standing with one foot on a decaying tree stump, symbolic of the end of the “tree of sorrow” which was used to tie up Black...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
Only In Louisiana

Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Riverboat Town In Louisiana

St. Joseph is a tiny little town in northeastern Louisiana that’s hiding a hidden gem that’s perfect for a fall outing. Often called St. Joe, this unique town was actually developed not that long ago, in 1843. Even though that’s more than 175 years ago, it’s still 125 years after New Orleans was founded, not […] The post Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Riverboat Town In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
ozarksfn.com

A Journey with Journey

PHILLIPSBURG, MO. – Whitney Yerina has been at the halter of more than one champion, but the “big” win at the World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wis., was just beyond her reach – until now. The 17-year-old senior at Conway High School in Conway, Mo., exhibited the 2021 International Intermediate...
CONWAY, MO
Standard-Examiner

National Park Service scales back search for Kim Crumbo, Ogden conservationist

With weather conditions worsening, National Park Service officials have scaled back the search for Kim Crumbo, the Ogden man who went missing late last month during a visit with his brother to Yellowstone National Park. “The park received a fair amount of snow over the weekend and is still under...
OGDEN, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Burr
Person
Stanley Nelson
Person
Thomas Jefferson
Person
William Clark
Person
Alexander Hamilton
WDVM 25

New visitors center to take Jefferson County tourism to new level

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va, (WDVM) — Jefferson County in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle got the week off to an exciting start with a ribbon-cutting for its new visitors center. In the Mountain State’s fastest-growing region, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R – W.Va.) says the new visitors center can raise the bar for all of West […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
CBS Baltimore

Is Maryland A Southern State? Not According To Most Marylanders

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Is Maryland more northern or southern? The answer to that question depends on whom you ask, but most Marylanders say it’s northern. That’s according to the results of a new Goucher College poll, which shows 65% of residents consider Maryland a northern state, more than double the 27% who view it as a southern state. While the responses seem fairly cut-and-dried, the state’s history is a little bit more complicated. Maryland actually sits below the Mason-Dixon Line, which divided free states in the north from their slave-owning counterparts in the south during the Civil War era. For decades, the state’s song was James Ryder Randall’s “Maryland, My Maryland,” which called Abraham Lincoln a “tyrant.” In May, Gov. Larry Hogan signed into law a bill scrapping the tune. But ultimately, the consensus among residents from all walks of life — regardless of age, gender, race, and political stance — is that Maryland is a northern state. Among other things, the Goucher College poll found most residents support marijuana legalization and they view Gov. Hogan in a favorable light.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi River#Ohio River#River Banks#Legislature#Louisiana Purchase#Spanish#The Quebec Campaign
hannapub.com

Stanley Nelson: 'Journey by water & horseback'

Travel by river or on horseback in frontier America was always challenging, but one of the most hazardous modes was on a flatboat. Oftentimes strangers would journey together to share the workload and for companionship. The leaders of the Ouachita River Expedition of 1804-05 were no strangers to frontier challenges....
ILLINOIS STATE
therecord-online.com

Down River 10/21

Yes, it’s just 12 days until Clinton County’s not overly anticipated November 2 municipal election. Yes, the year after those quadrennial presidential scrums tends to be fairly lackluster and it looks like 2021 will be more of the same. But you know you should vote, you do have a responsibility...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
bigrapidsnews.com

Up and Down the River: A word for today

What’s the most important word in the English language? Now there’s a loaded question if there ever was one. We could converse and/or debate about it for weeks, if not months. But seriously, what is the most important word in the English language? Maybe I should have asked for the...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy