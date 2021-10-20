Photo gallery: Dia de los Muertos altar gives residents a place to honor loved ones
By Cristian ArguetaSoto
fortworthreport.org
6 days ago
For a third year, a Dia de los Muertos ofrenda, or offering, altar set up at local apothecary and massage studio Maven's Moon offers residents a place to honor their deceased loved ones....
Día de los Muertos is approaching, and the Arlington Public Library wants photos of your ofrendas. The library is displaying photos of ofrendas, or altars, from the community through Nov. 2. Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a two-day celebration in Mexico that honors the lives...
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Cathedral's second anniversary will be a Dia de Muertos-inspired nighttime fiesta that will feature local art, unique setting, cocktails and music. This evening celebration will highlight a curated art exhibit by several artists from the atxGALS collective, live music, a curated open bar with festive cocktails, small bites and more. Attendees are encouraged to wear an evening Dia de los Muertos attire.
CORNING N.Y. (WETM) – The Rockwell Museum in Corning will be having its annual Dia de los Muertos celebration in person this year on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. There will be two different craft-making events for families and groups to enjoy while learning about the Mexican holiday. The first of […]
Photographers in the United States love fall. Whether it’s football, autumn chill, leaves turning color, family gatherings or Halloween, it’s a very photogenic time of year. However, for many of us living in the southwest, the vibrant Mexican holiday of Dia de los Muertos — or Day of the Dead...
Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead is a Latin Amercan holiday honoring the dead and is celebrated from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2. Professor Stephen Stine, a history professor at TJC, said, “Day of the Dead is a very optimistic celebration, it’s not meant to be sad or scary but a fun holiday to celebrate.
Lowriders, vintage cars and residents slid through to North Side High School, 2211 Mckinley Ave. The Trunk-or-Treat event on Oct. 24 showcased clean cars and the strength of community ties. North Side High School alumni George Prieto, 37,...
Manuel Navarro, president of the Por Siempre Car Club, displays ofrenda in the back of his car in Oceanside, Calif. Oct. 22, 2021. Manuel Navarro and his wife Chema have been driving their classic cars to Oceanside’s Dia De Los Muertos Festival for 12 years. Navarro is the president of...
The name may translate to “Day of the Dead,” but Sunday’s Día de los Muertos festival in Solana Beach’s Colonia Park was celebrating life rather than mourning after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Hundreds came out to the free event to celebrate the Mexican tradition and the...
Maria Reyes, 67, and Eduardo Reyes, 66, shop for piñatas for their nine nieces and nephews at Hailey's Dulceria, a candy shop located inside La Gran Plaza's El Mercado. El Mercado, the Mexican-market-themed space inside the mall, houses...
Día de los Muertos was originally a way for ancient Mesoamerican Indigenous groups, like the Aztecs and other Nahua people who lived in what is now central Mexico, to collectively honor their dead ancestors and call them back to earth to feast and spend time with loved ones. Honoring the dead with traditional foods, offerings, music, and prayers is meant to call them to earth, as well as reinforce and nourish our loved ones so they may continue guiding and protecting us in the afterlife. The tradition developed its presence in the US during the 1970s as Chicanxs in Los Angeles were becoming increasingly more interested in reviving Indigenous traditions during the Vietnam War to create a new Chicanx identity. The holiday, which was originally celebrated by Indigenous groups in rural areas of Mexico before the Spanish invasion, was initially a 30-day celebration that the Spaniards eventually reduced to just Nov. 1 and Nov. 2, to coincide with the Catholic holidays All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.
Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a time to celebrate those who have passed. Meals are shared, sugar skulls are decorated, graves are visited, and drinks are poured. Different regions of Central and South America observe the holiday, which lands on November 1 and 2, in different ways. A recently revamped tequila called KAH honors the traditions in Bolivia, Peru, and Nicaragua.
Dia De Muertos is a special holiday for a lot of people, which originated in Mexico and Latin American countries. The multi-day holiday, which involves people gathering to pay respects and remember their loved ones who have died. We spoke to USC students who shared how they celebrate Dia De...
Maria Serrano with the ofrenda she created at the Shelter Island Historical Society for the community to share. (Credit: Charity Robey) When Maria Serrano was growing up in Puebla, Mexico, her family, like every family she knew, celebrated Día de los Muertos. It was an important holiday; a week-long memorial...
Día de los Muertos is a time for people to mourn the loss of family members and friends, and to ensure they’re never forgotten, says Michelle Téllez. Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a holiday with roots in Mexico that’s now celebrated over two days, November 1 and 2, all over the world.
After the pandemic shook up Halloween plans last year, Dr. Fauci has given outdoor celebrations this year the green light. We’ve rounded up the best Dia de Los Muertos and Halloween events on the Eastside and beyond to celebrate the season. Did we miss your event? Please promote it here.
The Playhouse Village Association and Mercadito Monarca continue the cultural tradition of celebrating Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) with a free full day event on Sunday, October 24, 2021, from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Dia de los Muertos Celebration in Playhouse Village brings together visual and...
DEMING – Western New Mexico University-Deming Director Manuel Rodriguez invites you to the Day of the Dead (Dia de los Muertos) Altar Exhibition at the campus located at 2300 E. Pine St. in the Mimbres Valley Learning Center. The event will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday,...
DOWNEY — The Downey Arts Coalition and the City of Downey are hosting “Ofrendas” an art exhibition, at the 8th Annual Downey Dia de Los Muertos Art Festival,” Saturday, Oct. 30, from 11 am – 8 pm in downtown Downey, on Firestone Blvd, at Brookshire. Festival admission and parking are free.
When you talk about spirituality, past lives, contact with the deceased and looking into the future are typical topics. There is folklore and folly, especially when we are approaching Halloween. Or All Saints Day. Or the Day of the Dead. This column has covered many local haunts such as Questhaven and Harmony Grove, and the Spiritualist Church in Encinitas.
