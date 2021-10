(KNSI) – St. Cloud Area School District Superintendent Willie Jett is stepping down at the end of the school year. Jett made the announcement during Wednesday night’s school board meeting. According to a press release from District 742, Jett plans to spend time with his family and pursue personal interests. The statement says he’s grateful to the Board of Education, the St. Cloud Area School District, and the greater St. Cloud community for their years of support.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO