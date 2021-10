China and Russia held their first-ever military exercise on October 17-23 in the Western part of the Pacific Ocean. In a recently published article in MSN News, both giant countries have showcased their military warships during the joint patrol. There were a total of 10 warships during the drill, five from each country that lasted for a week, and it covered 1,700 nautical miles.

