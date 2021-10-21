Veteran Casey Hayward Jr. sparks improved Raiders secondary

Casey Hayward was on the free-agent market this offseason for nearly two months after getting cut by the Los Angeles Chargers. He was finally signed by the Las Vegas Raiders in early May, shortly after the NFL draft was completed. They figured they needed a veteran presence at the position and Hayward made sense because he was with new Las Vegas defensive coordinator Gus Bradley with the Chargers for the past four years.

