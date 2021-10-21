CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Ott’s Gametime HOUR TWO 10-20-21

1045espn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGametime presented by BetRivers live at City Slice Pints n Pizza, Jimmy is...

1045espn.com

1045espn.com

Football Sunday HOUR TWO 10-17-21

It’s HOUR TWO of Football Sunday from Magnolia Bluffs with Jimmy Ott! To kick off the second hour, Mike D calls in to talk some CFB and NFL. Then, Andy Iskoe and Paul Nolan call in to give some picks on today’s slate of NFL games. Then Jimmy gives an odds update. They finish off the show with final picks for the day.
NFL
1045espn.com

Sports Shorts 10-16-21 | HOUR TWO

Sports Shorts is live from The Stadium Sports Bar at The L’Auberge Casino. Derry Beckwith joins Ronnie and TK to give his thoughts on the win vs Florida. Derry dives into his impact players, and hoe the new blocking scheme helped LSU win. Who are the strongest teams in CFB?...
COLLEGE SPORTS
1045espn.com

AFR 10-22-2021 Hour 2 | The Riot Radio Hour w/Ryan Theriot

In hour two of After Further Review, Matt is joined by Ryan Theriot for the Riot Radio Hour. We lead it off with Ryan’s Letter to Ole Miss. This week’s edition of Kick Rocks is in segment two. Ask Ryan wraps the hour.
SPORTS
The News-Gazette

SportsTalk Hour 1 || 10-19-21

Your browser does not support the audio element. Scott Beatty and Loren Tate host hour one of Sportstalk Today's guest Robert Rosenthal from Illiniboard.com on Illinois Football and recruiting conversation.
SPORTS
1045espn.com

Hold The Rope with Skip and Cano 10-17-21 | HOUR TWO

Justin Vincent joins Cano and TK for hour two, live from Sammy’s on Highland! JV gives his thoughts on the recently agreed buyout. JV and TK go back forth discussing the CFB Top 10, and their MVPs from LSU’s win over Florida. The guys finish up with odds and ends....
SPORTS
sportsblog.com

"The Stack" 10-20-21

I am an avid sports fan with a passion for the NFL, college basketball, college football & the NHL. Will blog about other sports too. Also do a podcast too.
NFL
audacy.com

10-21-21 The Travis Thomas Experience Hour 3

1:21 - B-Mitch and Anthony got into another scrap in the studio. How did he fare this time around? 14:33 - Calls/tweets: What percentage do you give the Washington Football Team to go into Lambeau Field and beat the Packers? 31:49 - TNF predictions.
NFL
1045espn.com

Lee Feinswog talks sports and beer

Host of Sports225 Lee Feinswog joins Matt in his weekly spot to talk sports and beer. We talk the LSU Football coaching search and LSU Basketball. Lee’s beer recommendation for the week is Octoberfest by Bell’s.
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany has complaint about his injury

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews had a complaint regarding the injury the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback suffered on Sunday. Mahomes was checked for a concussion after being hit in his head while falling forward on a failed fourth-down play in the fourth quarter. Fans were concerned upon seeing Mahomes get hurt. Brittany seemed upset about CBS airing all the slow-motion replays of the play.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Guard Alex Caruso

The Alex Caruso era came to an end in Los Angeles this offseason, but a new one is underway in Chicago. The former Texas A&M Aggies shooting guard signed a big contract with the Eastern Conference franchise this offseason. Caruso, 27, signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls in free agency.
NBA
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Player

Hours before tonight’s Monday Night Football contest against the New Orleans Saints, the Seattle Seahawks are making a roster move. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Seattle is releasing veteran offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi. Ogbuehi, a former first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015, was in his second year with the Seahawks.
NFL
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s CeeDee Lamb News

CeeDee Lamb scored the game-winning touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys against the New England Patriots last week. The Cowboys topped the Patriots, 35-29, in overtime at Gillette Stadium last weekend. Dallas improved to 5-1 on the year with the win over New England. Lamb made sure to taunt the Patriots...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terrifying Patrick Mahomes Injury

Kansas City Chiefs fans and the rest of the NFL world are currently holding their breath, hoping for the best with Patrick Mahomes. The MVP quarterback had to leave Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans after taking a terrifying hit to the head. Mahomes was getting wrapped up in...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Troubling Admission

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Could Be Missing A Ton Of Players Thursday Night

The Green Bay Packers put wide receiver Davante Adams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today, putting his status in doubt for Thursday night’s showdown against the Arizona Cardinals. Adams needs two negative COVID tests 24 hours apart to be cleared to participate. If he doesn’t play, he won’t be the only...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Nate Burleson Hits Jon Gruden With A Harsh Reality

Jon Gruden had to step down from his post as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after numerous e-mails leaked in which the coach used homophobic, sexist, and racist language. Now, Gruden is claiming that the truth will come out, although he remains a social pariah in league circles. Many are worried that more e-mails will be revealed that paint other prominent figures in a bad light, however, that still remains to be seen.
NFL
The Spun

Ed Reed Reveals His Honest Message For Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson is arguably the most electric and dynamic player the NFL has to offer right now. With respect to Michael Vick, he’s the best rushing quarterback the NFL has ever seen. One of his biggest criticisms, though, is that he takes too many hits each and every week.
NFL

