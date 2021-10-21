Jimmy Ott’s Gametime HOUR TWO 10-20-21

It’s HOUR TWO of Football Sunday from Magnolia Bluffs with Jimmy Ott! To kick off the second hour, Mike D calls in to talk some CFB and NFL. Then, Andy Iskoe and Paul Nolan call in to give some picks on today’s slate of NFL games. Then Jimmy gives an odds update. They finish off the show with final picks for the day.
Sports Shorts is live from The Stadium Sports Bar at The L’Auberge Casino. Derry Beckwith joins Ronnie and TK to give his thoughts on the win vs Florida. Derry dives into his impact players, and hoe the new blocking scheme helped LSU win. Who are the strongest teams in CFB?...
In hour two of After Further Review, Matt is joined by Ryan Theriot for the Riot Radio Hour. We lead it off with Ryan’s Letter to Ole Miss. This week’s edition of Kick Rocks is in segment two. Ask Ryan wraps the hour.
Your browser does not support the audio element. Scott Beatty and Loren Tate host hour one of Sportstalk Today's guest Robert Rosenthal from Illiniboard.com on Illinois Football and recruiting conversation.
Justin Vincent joins Cano and TK for hour two, live from Sammy’s on Highland! JV gives his thoughts on the recently agreed buyout. JV and TK go back forth discussing the CFB Top 10, and their MVPs from LSU’s win over Florida. The guys finish up with odds and ends....
1:21 - B-Mitch and Anthony got into another scrap in the studio. How did he fare this time around? 14:33 - Calls/tweets: What percentage do you give the Washington Football Team to go into Lambeau Field and beat the Packers? 31:49 - TNF predictions.
Host of Sports225 Lee Feinswog joins Matt in his weekly spot to talk sports and beer. We talk the LSU Football coaching search and LSU Basketball. Lee’s beer recommendation for the week is Octoberfest by Bell’s.
Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews had a complaint regarding the injury the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback suffered on Sunday. Mahomes was checked for a concussion after being hit in his head while falling forward on a failed fourth-down play in the fourth quarter. Fans were concerned upon seeing Mahomes get hurt. Brittany seemed upset about CBS airing all the slow-motion replays of the play.
After the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Tennessee Volunteers 52-24 Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium, head coach Nick Saban finished his last interview on the field, and as usual, walked toward the Alabama tunnel. But, Saban quickly realized he wasn't ready to go home just yet. The coach turned around...
The Alex Caruso era came to an end in Los Angeles this offseason, but a new one is underway in Chicago. The former Texas A&M Aggies shooting guard signed a big contract with the Eastern Conference franchise this offseason. Caruso, 27, signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls in free agency.
Hours before tonight’s Monday Night Football contest against the New Orleans Saints, the Seattle Seahawks are making a roster move. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Seattle is releasing veteran offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi. Ogbuehi, a former first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015, was in his second year with the Seahawks.
CeeDee Lamb scored the game-winning touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys against the New England Patriots last week. The Cowboys topped the Patriots, 35-29, in overtime at Gillette Stadium last weekend. Dallas improved to 5-1 on the year with the win over New England. Lamb made sure to taunt the Patriots...
A lucky Bucs fan ended up with Tom Brady’s 600th career touchdown pass during the game against the Bears. What did Tampa give him to give it up?. Tom Brady has thrown a ton of valuable touchdown passes in his career. His second one on Sunday was particularly special. The...
Kansas City Chiefs fans and the rest of the NFL world are currently holding their breath, hoping for the best with Patrick Mahomes. The MVP quarterback had to leave Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans after taking a terrifying hit to the head. Mahomes was getting wrapped up in...
Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
The Green Bay Packers put wide receiver Davante Adams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today, putting his status in doubt for Thursday night’s showdown against the Arizona Cardinals. Adams needs two negative COVID tests 24 hours apart to be cleared to participate. If he doesn’t play, he won’t be the only...
If you look up the remaining parts of Alabama’s football schedule, it looks like the Crimson Tide should have a cakewalk to the SEC Championship Game to meet Georgia, but as ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso would say, “not so fast my friend.”. Kirk Herbstreit thinks there is at...
Jon Gruden had to step down from his post as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after numerous e-mails leaked in which the coach used homophobic, sexist, and racist language. Now, Gruden is claiming that the truth will come out, although he remains a social pariah in league circles. Many are worried that more e-mails will be revealed that paint other prominent figures in a bad light, however, that still remains to be seen.
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson is arguably the most electric and dynamic player the NFL has to offer right now. With respect to Michael Vick, he’s the best rushing quarterback the NFL has ever seen. One of his biggest criticisms, though, is that he takes too many hits each and every week.
