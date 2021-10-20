Mets' Carrasco has surgery to remove bone fragment in elbow

The Mets entered this offseason with more question marks in their starting rotation than anyone could have expected months ago. Carlos Carrasco on Tuesday underwent successful surgery to remove a bone fragment from his right elbow. The Mets said Carrasco will "resume baseball activities later this winter" after this procedure, which Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek performed at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan.
HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Anthopoulos walked out of Minute Maid Park following the Dodgers’ wild 13-12, 10-inning loss to Houston in Game 5 of the 2017 World Series. Then in the LA baseball operations front office, he had permission from his bosses to go on a mission while his family returned with the team to Los Angeles.
It’s going to take a while for us to know who will be in the New York Yankees‘ 2022 Opening Day lineup due to the expiring Collective Bargaining Agreement, which is expected to derail the offseason. The silver lining? General manager Brian Cashman will have more time to see this...
Following Freddie Freeman and his Atlanta Braves teammates defeat against the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this week, some fans have wondered about his net worth. We take a look at Freddie Freeman’s net worth as he reaches free agency amid his Braves contract ending. Who is Freddie Freeman?. Freddie Freeman is...
CLEVELAND — On a special edition of her "Health Yeah!" podcast, our friend Monica Robins wanted to share an update with you regarding her own health. You may remember Monica was diagnosed with a brain tumor two years ago, later having surgery to remove most of it. Doctors were forced to leave some of it in due to concerns over Monica's safety.
The Braves knocked off the Astros 6-2 in game one of the World Series. They did so by scoring early and often. Jorge Soler became the first player in 117 World Series to lead off game one with a homer. Both starters were done early, Framber Valdez because the Braves...
