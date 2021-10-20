CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Mets' Carrasco has surgery to remove bone fragment in elbow

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco has had...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Pocono Record

After Carlos Carrasco's surgery, where does the NY Mets starting rotation stand?

The Mets entered this offseason with more question marks in their starting rotation than anyone could have expected months ago. Carlos Carrasco on Tuesday underwent successful surgery to remove a bone fragment from his right elbow. The Mets said Carrasco will "resume baseball activities later this winter" after this procedure, which Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek performed at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan.
MLB
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

After the scandals, Anthopoulos, Click lead teams to Series

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Anthopoulos walked out of Minute Maid Park following the Dodgers’ wild 13-12, 10-inning loss to Houston in Game 5 of the 2017 World Series. Then in the LA baseball operations front office, he had permission from his bosses to go on a mission while his family returned with the team to Los Angeles.
MLB
FanSided

New York Yankees: The 2022 Opening Day Dream Lineup

It’s going to take a while for us to know who will be in the New York Yankees‘ 2022 Opening Day lineup due to the expiring Collective Bargaining Agreement, which is expected to derail the offseason. The silver lining? General manager Brian Cashman will have more time to see this...
MLB
thefocus.news

What is Freddie Freeman's net worth as Braves player nears free agency?

Following Freddie Freeman and his Atlanta Braves teammates defeat against the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this week, some fans have wondered about his net worth. We take a look at Freddie Freeman’s net worth as he reaches free agency amid his Braves contract ending. Who is Freddie Freeman?. Freddie Freeman is...
MLB
State
New York State
Cleveland Jewish News

Monica Robins will again undergo surgery to remove brain tumor

CLEVELAND — On a special edition of her "Health Yeah!" podcast, our friend Monica Robins wanted to share an update with you regarding her own health. You may remember Monica was diagnosed with a brain tumor two years ago, later having surgery to remove most of it. Doctors were forced to leave some of it in due to concerns over Monica's safety.
CLEVELAND, OH
draysbay.com

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Brandon Lowe gets screwed

The Braves knocked off the Astros 6-2 in game one of the World Series. They did so by scoring early and often. Jorge Soler became the first player in 117 World Series to lead off game one with a homer. Both starters were done early, Framber Valdez because the Braves...
MLB
theScore

Carrasco has elbow surgery to remove bone fragment

New York Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco underwent surgery to remove a bone fragment in his right elbow, the club announced Wednesday. Carrasco will resume baseball activities later this winter. The 34-year-old struggled during an injury-shortened first season with the Mets following a blockbuster trade from the Cleveland Indians alongside Francisco...
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

Carlos Carrasco underwent surgery to remove a bone fragment from his right elbow

Carlos Carrasco underwent successful surgery yesterday to remove a bone fragment from his right elbow, the Mets announced today. Dr. David Altchek performed the surgery and Carrasco will resume baseball activities “later this winter,” per the team. According to reporting from Anthony DiComo, Carrasco had been aware of the bone fragment for awhile, but attempted to pitch through it. He is expected to be ready to go come spring training next season.
MLB

