Thursday: Unemployment Claims, Phily Fed Mfg, Existing Home Sales

By Calculated Risk
calculatedriskblog.com
 6 days ago

• At 8:30 AM ET, The initial weekly unemployment claims report will be released. The consensus is...

www.calculatedriskblog.com

wallstreetwindow.com

Existing-Home Sales Rose and Inventory Fell in September – Robert Hughes

Sales of existing homes jumped 7.0 percent in September, to a 6.29 million seasonally adjusted annual rate. Sales are still down 2.3 percent from a year ago. Sales in the market for existing single-family homes, which account for about 89 percent of total existing-home sales, rose 7.7 percent in September, coming in at a 5.59 million seasonally adjusted annual rate (see top of first chart). From a year ago, sales are down 3.1 percent. Condo and co-op sales increased 1.4 percent for the month, leaving sales at a 700,000 annual rate for the month versus 690,000 in August (see top of first chart). From a year ago, condo and co-op sales are up 4.5 percent.
REAL ESTATE
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte’s 2022 real estate forecast calls for more homes, slightly lower prices

The defining characteristics of Charlotte’s real estate market over the past two years have been surging home prices and plummeting inventory. Experts predict 2022 will be different. Why it matters: We’ve been saying it for months, but buyers are tired. And even subtle changes in the market will provide some much-needed relief. State of play: Charlotte’s […] The post Charlotte’s 2022 real estate forecast calls for more homes, slightly lower prices appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
raleighnews.net

Mortgage rates expected to rise, leading to more US home sales

WASHINGTON D.C.: Sales of previously occupied homes in the U.S. recovered in September to their highest level since January, with mortgage rate increases encouraging buyers. Existing homes sales rose 7 percent from August to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 6.29 million units, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR).
BUSINESS
calculatedriskblog.com

Case-Shiller: National House Price Index increased 19.8% year-over-year in August

S&P/Case-Shiller released the monthly Home Price Indices for August ("August" is a 3 month average of June, July and August prices). This release includes prices for 20 individual cities, two composite indices (for 10 cities and 20 cities) and the monthly National index. From S&P: Annual Home Price Gains Remained...
REAL ESTATE
calculatedriskblog.com

New Home Sales: Record 106 thousand homes have not been started

Today, in the Newsletter: New Home Sales: Record 106 thousand homes have not been started. The inventory of completed homes for sale was at 36 thousand in September, just above the record low of 33 thousand in March, April, May and July 2021. That is about 0.5 months of completed supply (just above the record low).
REAL ESTATE
KTLA

U.S. home prices surge at near-record pace in August

U.S. home prices jumped in August by a near-record amount from a year earlier, as Americans eager to buy a home drove up prices on a dwindling number of properties. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index soared 19.7% in August compared with a year ago. That increase is just below July’s 20% jump, which […]
REAL ESTATE
dsnews.com

Inventory of Existing Home Listings Continues to Fall Short

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, covering all nine U.S. census divisions, reported a 19.8% annual gain in August, remaining the same as the previous month. The 10-City Composite annual increase came in at 18.6%, down from 19.2% in the previous month. The 20-City Composite posted a 19.7% year-over-year gain, down from 20.0% in the previous month.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Housing market ‘set to record its strongest year since 2007’

The housing market is set to record its highest level of sales this year since 2007, according to a property website.Around 1.5 million sales will have taken place across the UK in 2021, Zoopla predicts.It added that housing transactions are expected to decline to 1.2 million in 2022, in line with the long-run average, but still relatively high compared to the past decade.The impact of the pandemic on the housing market has further to run but at a less frenetic paceRichard Donnell, ZooplaRichard Donnell, from Zoopla, said: “2021 is set to be a record year for the housing market with the most moves by homeowners since 2007 and nearly £500 billion of home sales.“The impact of the pandemic on the housing market has further to run but at a less frenetic pace.“We expect the momentum in the market to outweigh some emerging headwinds from higher living costs and the risk of higher mortgage rates.“The latest data shows a turning point in the rate of house price growth, which we expect to slow quickly with average UK house prices up 3% by the end of 2022.”
REAL ESTATE
calculatedriskblog.com

Freddie Mac: Mortgage Serious Delinquency Rate decreased in September

Freddie Mac reported that the Single-Family serious delinquency rate in September was 1.46%, down from 1.62% in August. Freddie's rate is down year-over-year from 3.04% in September 2020. Freddie's serious delinquency rate peaked in February 2010 at 4.20% following the housing bubble, and peaked at 3.17% in August 2020 during...
REAL ESTATE
urbanturf.com

Existing Home Sales Rise to Highest Level Since January

After faltering a bit in August, existing home sales bounced back in September. Sales rose 7% month-over-month in the U.S. last month, according to data released last week by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Economists predicted a 3.7% gain, so sales far outpaced that, and the 6.29 million monthly sales was the highest monthly total since January.
REAL ESTATE
calculatedriskblog.com

Housing Inventory Oct 25th Update: Inventory Down Slightly Week-over-week

As of October 22nd, inventory was at 423 thousand (7 day average), compared to 550 thousand for the same week a year ago. That is a decline of 23.1%. Compared to the same week in 2019, inventory is down 54.5% from 929 thousand. A week ago, inventory was at 424 thousand, and was down 23.6% YoY.
REAL ESTATE
calculatedriskblog.com

MBA Survey: "Share of Mortgage Loans in Forbearance Decreases to 2.21%"

Note: This is as of October 17th. From the MBA: Share of Mortgage Loans in Forbearance Decreases to 2.21%. The Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) latest Forbearance and Call Volume Survey revealed that the total number of loans now in forbearance decreased by 7 basis points from 2.28% of servicers’ portfolio volume in the prior week to 2.21% as of October 17, 2021. According to MBA’s estimate, 1.1 million homeowners are in forbearance plans.
PERSONAL FINANCE
calculatedriskblog.com

Tuesday: Case-Shiller House Prices, New Home Sales

From Matthew Graham at Mortgage News Daily: Mortgage Rates Improve Modestly From Long-Term Highs. Mortgage rates began the day right in line with Friday afternoon's latest levels. Lenders likely would have been able to offer lower rates if the bond market hadn't begun the day at weaker levels (bond market weakness = higher rates, all other things being equal). As the day progressed, bonds improved enough for most lenders to make positive adjustments. The so-called mid-day reprices left the average lender in just slightly better shape on the day. [30 year fixed 3.27%]
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

Fannie Mae Says Mortgages Rates and Home Prices Will Rise Next Year

Home buyers may have a tough road ahead if these predictions come true. Home buyers are struggling to purchase homes today for a good reason. Home prices have soared on a national level, and now, it's become harder to find an affordable place to buy on a limited budget. Even buyers with larger budgets are struggling to find properties in the current market.
REAL ESTATE
calculatedriskblog.com

Final Look: Local Housing Markets in September

Today, in the Real Estate Newsletter: Final Look: Local Housing Markets in September. Adding Alabama, Charlotte, Columbus, Miami, New York, Phoenix and the Twin Cities. 1. Inventory is still very low, and inventory in most areas is at a record low for the month of September. 2.There is significant divergence...
REAL ESTATE

