Following the unexpected departure of Jesse Spencer, former Chicago Fire star Monica Raymund is now speaking out about the exit of her former castmate. While speaking about Spencer’s plot twist, the Chicago Fire alum revealed to Deadline that she just found out about his departure from the hit series. “I wish Jesse all the best. I love him so much. They were so lucky to have him and I’m excited to see what he does next.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO