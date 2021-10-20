CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsake Announces Sustainable, Fashion-Forward Fall Footwear

Cover picture for the articleGet access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Portland, Ore. – Oct. 21, 2021 – Forsake, the ultra-versatile, Climate Neutral Certified sneakerboot brand and a division of Weyco Group, Inc (NASDAQ: WEYS), announces two new sneakerboot styles for Autumn/Winter 2021. Forsake’s new Men’s Mason Mid and Women’s...

