Clouds and rain chances increase Thursday

Weak cold front this evening will send in slightly cooler and drier air. Morning lows drop into the upper 50s to near 70. Some off and on clouds Tuesday with highs near 80. Morning lows Wednesday are in the 60s. Clouds increase. Rain is likely, A strong cold front moves our way with the risk for severe and locally heavy rain. Some storms in the morning as the winds become onshore. Strong storms move NE across the area ahead of a strong cold front. There is the concern for tornadoes ahead of the cold front. Tornadoes and strong winds are possible along the cold front. Wind gusts in storms may be 60 mph or higher. The wind is going to blow Thursday and Friday with wind gusts of 25 mph+ possible. The sun comes out, especially Friday. It will be cooler Friday with highs in the 60s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO