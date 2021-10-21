CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Clouds and rain chances increase Thursday

By Cecilia Reeves
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a string of sunny, dry days in Middle Georgia, we will start to see an increase in clouds overnight. By tomorrow morning moisture will start to filter in across the area, bringing back a moderate level of humidity for the next...

WDSU

Strong storms Wednesday

Weak cold front this evening will send in slightly cooler and drier air. Morning lows drop into the upper 50s to near 70. Some off and on clouds Tuesday with highs near 80. Morning lows Wednesday are in the 60s. Clouds increase. Rain is likely, A strong cold front moves our way with the risk for severe and locally heavy rain. Some storms in the morning as the winds become onshore. Strong storms move NE across the area ahead of a strong cold front. There is the concern for tornadoes ahead of the cold front. Tornadoes and strong winds are possible along the cold front. Wind gusts in storms may be 60 mph or higher. The wind is going to blow Thursday and Friday with wind gusts of 25 mph+ possible. The sun comes out, especially Friday. It will be cooler Friday with highs in the 60s.
Georgia State
CODE RED: Severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Our first severe weather risk of the fall will come in to the area tomorrow evening and into the overnight, bringing the potential for damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. The threat will be between 5PM Wednesday and 5AM Thursday. Before then, expect mostly sunny skies...
Unsettled weather continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: This week will be somewhat of a roller coaster in weather, with highs in the mid-70s Wednesday, but cooler air arrives the second half of the week with highs in the 50s by Friday. TONIGHT: Clear and colder with lows in the upper-40s. North wind...
COLUMBUS, MS
KHBS

Tuesday Clouds Before Wednesday Rain

ROGERS, Ark. — Skies will be cloudy, temperatures will be warm, and it will be windy ahead of rain on Wednesday.Watch the video above to learn m. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
ROGERS, AR
Q2 News

Morning rain, Afternoon clouds

Waking up to rain this morning that will move to the east as the day progresses. Snow in the Beartooths and the Bighorns as well. It will be cooler today as we are behind a cold front. Slowly warming up over the next few days reaching the 60s as early as Thursday before a big cooldown comes across the weekend as another cold front blows through the area.
BILLINGS, MT
KIMT

StormTeam 3: Rain Chances Return Wednesday, Thursday

Once again, in what is becoming our weekly routine, we will see the return of showers by midweek. For this setup, showers return to the forecast as what is left of an atmospheric river out west will work across the Rockies, becoming increasingly impressive by midweek. What does this mean for us?
Sunrise Weather (10/26) Rain Chances on the Rise

Today: Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. High: 88. Winds: SE 10 mph. Rain chance 30%. Tonight: Cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms. low: 73. Winds: SE 10 – 15 mph. Rain chance 40%. Wednesday: AM thunderstorms, afternoon clearing. High: 85. Winds: S then N 10 – 20 mph....
Forecast: Rain chances return tonight

Today will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s, but winds from the southeast will make it feel cooler. Southeast winds may gust as high as 33 mph at times, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight, an 80% chance of rain and thunderstorms moves into the area. Overnight,...
Heavy rain arrives tonight

It's going to be a windy day in Siouxland ahead of our next weather maker that will arrive tonight. Winds could gust to 45 mph, which is why the National Weather Service has issued wind advisories for portions of northern Siouxland until 7:00 P.M. Tuesday. Storms will begin to move...
Video: More rain with strong wind gusts ahead

Light showers and drizzle overnight Monday into Tuesday. Rain picks up in intensity in the early morning hours south. Patchy fog with lows in the 40s. Another wet commute into work for all. Periods of heavy rain and downpours Tuesday as an October nor'easter develops offshore to our south. Highs...
Gloomy Tuesday with clouds, rain showers

PITTSBURGH — The gloomy conditions will not budge Tuesday, which will be cloudy and cool with spotty rain showers. It will be a great afternoon for a book or warm cup of tea inside. Winds will stay gusty through the afternoon; gusts will reach between 25-30 mph. Temperatures will stay steady in the upper 40s.
PITTSBURGH, PA

